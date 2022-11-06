I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock is signing up for the show in the hope of a “career change”, it has been claimed.

Former MP and jungle veteran Lembit Opik have revealed what he thinks is Hancock’s “main motivation” for taking part in the show.

And he says it has nothing to do with that reportedly huge pay cheque.

Matt Hancock is expected to join the I’m A Celebrity camp soon (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock wants career change

With his political career in tatters, it appears Matt signs up for I’m A Celebrity in an attempt to make a career change.

Speaking to Times Radio, Opik declared: “I suspect the one-off payment isn’t the main motivation for Hancock.

“I think he’s probably doing a career change here. If not, it’ll probably be changed for him anyway now.”

He added: “He’s going to get voted in for lots of trials and so on, and I think as long as he doesn’t seem arrogant or indignant about the way he’s been treated by the media before, he might come across quite well.

“He couldn’t be more unpopular than he is, so he’s either going to come out as unpopular — or more popular. It’s a no-lose situation for him in that sense.”

Has the real reason he signed up finally been revealed? (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock to make political comeback?

Opik then went on to suggest that Hancock could make a return to the cabinet.

“Let’s remember Nadine Dorries went in there, and she went on to be cabinet minister. So he might, not having seen any of this media corollary, really think that he’s got a future in politics.

“But I doubt that’s his agenda,” he said.

Opik then moved on to answer the question about if MPs should be allowed to take second jobs.

“There’s no principle objection to being in a reality show,” he said.

“The one big question is they’re actually out of communication for those three weeks. That’s what makes this a bit different.

“But if you took your family as an MP on holiday for four weeks in Australia, in principle it’s pretty similar.”

‘A very controversial character’

He added that Hancock taking on I’m A Celebrity is “essentially a second job”.

“It’s paid, it’s well-paid, and it takes time.

“But if you add up the amount of time that lots of politicians or barristers and lawyers take out of their parliamentary year to make a ton on money on the side, let’s face it, Keir Starmer was in hot water doing that and not preparing it properly, and Boris Johnson has also made hundreds of thousands.

“But then you can actually see it in a different way.

“The difference — it’s very public, Matt Hancock’s a very controversial character, and it’s all bunched up into three weeks instead of a proper year. So I think there’s an awful lot of dogs and mangers here.”

He added: “And he’s got a break clause, which says if there’s an emergency he’ll get hauled out of the jungle. I think that’s fair enough.”

I’m A Celebrity starts tonight (November 6) at 9p on ITV.

