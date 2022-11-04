I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock has already upset his TV co-stars, it has been claimed.

Matt’s allegedly “greedy and selfish” habits have already raised eyebrows.

And that’s before he enters the I’m A Celebrity jungle and contends with all aspects of camp life.

Matt Hancock is heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle having already upset his SAS: Who Dares Wins co-stars (Credit: Cover Images)

I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock has ‘selfish’ habits

It’s been warned that the disgraced MP’s “greedy reputation” could put him at loggerheads with the rest of his I’m A Celebrity campmates.

Speaking to The Sun, one TV insider made a series of claims about his behaviour while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

And it’s alleged that he angered his co-stars on the show when it came to rationing the food they were given at mealtimes.

It’s claimed Matt got up early to snaffled a lion’s share of the rations.

From how things like that have gone down in the jungle camp before, we can’t see Matt winning many friends if he does behave in that way.

Matt Hancock is due to be a late addition to the I’m A Celeb camp (Credit: Splash News)

He ‘clearly looks after number one first’

“Matt got a reputation during filming for Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins for being greedy and selfish when it came to the food.

“They all had to share military-style rations, but Matt always got up first and helped himself to big portions, leaving less for the others – understandably this seriously annoyed his cast mates,” the source claimed.

They went on to allege that some “spoke up” about it and some “pulled him up for his greedy behaviour”.

It’s claimed they thought his behaviour was “thoughtless” given that they were all hungry and had limited food.

Moreover, it was claimed it was “clear” that Hancock “wasn’t a team player”.

The source claimed: “Matt clearly looks after number one first. He’s bound to annoy his I’m A Celebrity cast mates when he does the same thing in the jungle.”

Tensions set to rise?

Of course, food in camp is always a contentious issue, with campmates competing for stars in gruesome Bushtucker Trials in a bid to win supplied.

And it’s claimed that “tempers will really fly” if Matt “hogs the grub” and doesn’t think about others.

There are claims it’ll be “tense” in camp – but it will make “great TV”.

As a result, the source went on to allege that producers are “hoping it all kicks off”.

ED! has contacted Matt for comment. However, his out of office states he is busy “working hard for West Suffolk”, his constituency.

Of course, Matt is currently holed up in isolation waiting to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

It’s reported that he’ll net a £400,000 pay day for taking part.

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

I'm A Celebrity starts Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.