Huge blow for I’m A Celebrity fans ahead of series launch

I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans have suffered a blow as the Jungle Attraction in Manchester has been shut down with immediate effect.

According to The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity Jungle Attraction in Manchester has been forced to close reportedly due to it becoming “financially unviable”.

The I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge has been shut down, ITV has confirmed (Credit ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 news

However, with only days to go to the latest series launch, many fans will sadly not have the chance to get a taste of the jungle.

Previously, the I’m A Celebrity Jungle Attraction promised fans that they would be able to experience “the ultimate jungle encounter”.

For just £30, fans could swing from tree to tree, take on Bushtucker trials and complete exciting indoor challenges.

Competitors would complete challenges in a bid to be crowned ‘King or Queen of the Jungle’.

The winner would be given a crown of flowers and get to sit on a wooden thrown. Finally they would get the opportunity to walk along the winner’s bridge!

Danny Miller won the last series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity Jungle Challenge closure

However, if you head to their website today you will see they have issued a statement.

“ITV has made the decision to close the IAC Jungle Challenge Attraction with immediate effect.

“All customers with future bookings will be automatically contacted via the booking email and fully refunded.”

Bosses decided to shut down the challenge leaving fans claiming they have “ruined Christmas”.

It is not only the fans who have suffered as many employees will be left without a job.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “We’d like to express our thanks to the staff at our operator Continuum for their work during the time it has been open. Where practical, we will seek to redeploy team members across our other attractions.”

Viewers slammed the coverage of Matt Hancock’s involvement on the show (Credit: YouTube)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

This is another blow for fans because it was claimed that Matt Hancock has been offered £350,000 to appear on the show.

However, the former health secretary said he’ll be donating to charity.

As previously reported, fans were furious about his appearance on the series this year and flocked to Twitter to air their grievances.

One person raged: “As if ruining the UK wasn’t bad enough. Matt Hancock proceeds to ruin I’m A Celeb.”

Another added: “If it wasn’t bad enough that @MattHancock helped ruined the country, he’s now going to ruin one of the best TV shows there is!”

I’m A Celebrity returns for a brand new series on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

