Furious I’m A Celebrity fans fear Matt Hancock will ‘ruin’ show with appearance

Following the news that Matt Hancock is doing I’m A Celebrity, fans are worried he’ll ‘ruin’ the show.

The West Suffolk MP and former health secretary has landed in Australia to join the I’m A Celebrity line-up.

After being caught canoodling with his aide and breaking social distancing rules during the pandemic you’d think he would have had enough of the limelight!

As we reported previously, both the fans and celebrities are fuming over the signing.

Matt Hancock news

I’m A Celebrity fans are flocking to Twitter to voice their opinions on Hancock doing the show this year.

One angry tweeter said: “As if ruining the UK wasn’t bad enough. Matt Hancock proceeds to ruin I’m A Celeb.”

Another passionate I’m A Celebrity fan tweeted: “Matt Hancock is going to ruin #ImACeleb for all of us.”

Another stated: “If it wasn’t bad enough that @MattHancock helped ruined the country, he’s now going to ruin one of the best TV shows there is!”

One questioned his motives with the ironic quip: “Nothing to do with your book being released in 6 weeks time I take it?”

Some tweeters were quick to come to his defence as one pointed out: “How come Matt Hancock loses whip for doing I’m A Celebrity but Boris Johnson can go on permanent holiday and nothing happens?”

Others took the more humorous approach, as one said: “Matt Hancock will be voted for a Bushtucker trial every time!”

The British public voting for Matt Hancock to do every Bushtucker Trial x pic.twitter.com/iUaQftCFIN — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 1, 2022

According to reports, Matt Hancock is tipped to break the unwanted Bushtucker trial record as fans unite to seek revenge!

Why are the fans furious?

Let’s state some of the facts. Pre-I’m a Celebrity, Hancock was the Health Secretary during the coronavirus pandemic and many were appalled by his behaviour.

The country watched his affair pan out on CCTV when he was caught embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo. The public were fuming especially as many were forced to social distance from their loved ones.

Following much outrage, Mr Hancock took to Twitter to comment on his resignation.

He said: “Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign.”

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

Mr Hancock claims that by appearing on the show he would like to “raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign”.

Mr Hancock himself suffered at school with dyslexia so wants to use this platform to educate the viewers.

Writing for The Sun, he said: “Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations. Reality TV is a very different way to communicate with the electorate because it’s both honest and unfiltered.”

Payment debate

According to reports, Mr Hancock will be paid a whopping £350,000 for the stint.

A spokesperson for Hancock said: “Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.”

However is a donation really enough to undo his errors? As a result, should we be rewarding a man who has let down an entire nation with a hefty fee and the chance to redeem himself?

Joining him will be a whole host of celebrities including Boy George, Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood. Can he compete with the Love Island star who is no stranger to donning a bikini to turn heads on TV?

One would think that his campmates will have something to say about his behaviour therefore it will certainly make for entertaining viewing!

