I’m A Celebrity regularly features Bushtucker trials and other challenges – but not all contestants participate.

The current series has already seen Mike Tindall, Sue Cleaver and Boy George sit out of certain challenges.

Viewers are unlikely to find out exactly why any contestants are ruled out unless they address the matter themselves.

Nonetheless, I’m A Celebrity fans might still speculate why stars might be excluded – for example, on medical grounds.

Fans speculated whether Russell Watson was exempt due to his medical history (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity trials and exemptions

And so these might include claims about celebrities’ medical histories.

This might be particularly pervasive in the case of participants like Russell Watson (2020 series). The opera singer has endured brain tumours and spoken about his health publicly. It seems unsurprising he may have been unable to take part in certain trials – even at the time he was very keen to do so!

Fans have also speculated over the past couple years that some contestants may be exempt due to weight issues. These have not been confirmed by stars or representatives of the show, however.

Furthermore, most contestants do not address intimate medical and health details. But there have been a couple of former contestants who have opened up about reasons linked with why they may be exempt from trials.

These include The Chase star Anne Hegerty and glamour model Nicola McLean.

I’m A Celebrity star Anne Hegerty did participate in some trials (Credit: YouTube)

Anne Hegerty and ‘exemption on medical grounds’

Anne (2018) addressed why she was allowed to miss some trials when she left the jungle.

She did, however, memorably down a Dreaded Drink and face the Monstrous Monoliths. So Anne did take part in some trials.

During that series it was frequently speculated her autism was a factor.

However, she has subsequently indicated a decision was made about her trial involvement following monitoring of her reactions.

Anne told Metro: “I was quite freaked out by the first Bushtucker trial and only getting two stars. I could have got four, but either I couldn’t line up the numbers on the padlocks or I wasn’t pushing the spring down properly.

The ‘exemption on medical grounds’ thing thereafter was really more on the basis of how I’d reacted.

“I don’t want to go into more details as I’d be giving away production secrets… But the ‘exemption on medical grounds’ thing thereafter was really more on the basis of how I’d reacted psychologically to that one. Rather than because I’m a fat lump or anything.”

Anne downs a Dreaded Drink (Credit: YouTube)

‘Implant exemption’

Nicola McLean is another former contestant who has commented about being exempt from trials.

She recently claimed the Daily Star that during her time on the show in 2008 she wasn’t permitted to do a challenge because of her boobs.

The glamour model recalled: “There was something in there, I can’t remember exactly but I couldn’t do a trial because of my implants.

“There was something with a harness because we were worried they’d end up around the back, as implants can move.”

Nicola went on: “Maybe it was laying on my front in the challenge that I couldn’t do, as they were in the way or something but they’re always in the way, to be honest.”

Was Nicola McLean exempted because of her boobs? (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity trials – what qualifies for exemption?

As evidenced by the examples above, the full list of exemptions for trials might be far more wide-ranging and diverse than fans might speculate on social media.

Vegan substitutes for eating challenges – as was previously the case with Beverley Callard in 2020 – might also be regarded as an exemption.

And so, not all exemptions may be medical, or related to health.

However, it is believed cast members are seen by doctors every day they are on set.

Medical advice is reportedly given to the producers to determine which stars can take part in the day’s trials.

Contestants could be monitored for their weight, nutrition assessments, and kidney, heart and bowel checks.

‘Medical grounds’ can be legally sensitive but could include high blood pressure, dehydration, or allergies.

For example, it is believed Rebekah Vardy (2017 series) avoid anything relating to fish in the camp due to a reported shellfish allergy.

