I’m A Celeb odds: Bookies announce shock new winner as Matt Hancock enters camp

I’m A Celeb odds have revealed the most likely winner of the 2022 series. It comes after politician Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh were revealed to be entering the jungle tonight (November 9).

Despite I’m A Celebrity only being on our screens for roughly three days, a lot has happened already. Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood withdrew from the show on medical grounds and tensions have risen in camp.

With Hancock and Walsh walking into the Australian Jungle tonight, viewers might feel like they haven’t had chance to catch their breath.

But already, Betfair feels it has a clear view of who could end up taking the crown. The company also believes it’s identified which of the celebrities is most at risk of forthcoming eliminations.

With only three days into the 2022 series, it’s impossible for anyone to be sure who will end up winning. Betfair, however, has analysed the mindset of the public and has devised some statistics.

Matt Hancock is set to enter the jungle tonight (November 9) alongside comedian Seann Walsh (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb odds

Who will win I’m A Celebrity 2022? Well, so far, it seems very unlikely that it will be Loose Women presenter Charlene White or TV property expert Scarlette Douglas.

Betfair believes that these two stand the weakest chances of laying claim to the throne.

While Scarlette has a 50/1 chance of becoming champion, Charlene has a 40/1 chance.

This is despite Scarlette and Charlene having already engaged in some drama. In last night’s show (November 8), Charlene had a minor confrontation with Boy George.

The Culture Club singer suggested to her that she needed to be less bossy with the cooking.

Similarly, Scarlette became frustrated with Charlene. She liaised with Gogglebox icon Babatunde Aleshe about her feelings and expressed that she might blow should Charlene continue with her current behaviour.

The third least likely winner is Matt Hancock. His chances of being crowed the winner stand at 33/1.

So, who is the most likely to win this series?

Betfair predicts that Jill Scott will be crowned Queen of the Jungle 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Radio star Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner are potential candidates. But according to Betfair, Mike Tindall and Jill Scott will make the final two, with Jill ultimately being crowned champion.

Bookies make other I’m A Celeb predictions

Betfair hasn’t just identified England lioness Jill as the most probable 2022 winner. The company has also made other estimations.

Regarding Bushtucker trials, it seems like Charlene and Scarlette can breathe a sigh of relief. They’re the least likely celebrities to be selected for them by the public, at a standing of 40/1.

Unfortunately for Matt, the opposite is true. The ex-Health Secretary stands a 1/2 chance of being chosen for the majority of challenges by the public.

Betfair expects Charlene White to be the first eliminated contestant on this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom explained: “As Matt Hancock makes his first appearance episode, the odds suggest that his trial tonight won’t be his last.

“He hasn’t entered camp yet and he’s already the 1/2 favourite to do the most public-voted Bushtucker trials.”

The spoksperson went on to divulge that despite this, the West Suffolk MP has a 10/3 chance of being voted out first.

Other celebrities who risk an early place on the chopping block are Charlene, Scarlette, Babatunde and Coronation Street‘s Sue Cleaver.

Betfair expects Charlene to be given the boot first. The chance of this happening is 13/8.

Scarlette stands a 4/1 chance of being the first eliminated celebrity. Meanwhile, Babatunde and Sue share an equal chance of being first out – 10/1.

