I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George over behaviour towards Charlene White

I’m A Celebrity tonight (Tuesday, November 8) saw Boy George take issue with Charlene White‘s leadership in the camp.

However, if the 61-year-old was expecting viewers to be on his side, he was sadly mistaken.

Fans of the show were not impressed with the singer and took to Twitter to slam him.

Boy George clashed with Charlene on the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Boy George clashes with Charlene White on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw tensions rise in the camp – and it’s only the third episode of the series.

Boy George and Charlene look as though they’ll be butting heads a few times this season if tonight’s clash is anything to go by.

At the beginning of tonight’s show, the camp was given kangaroo sausages and ladyfingers for dinner.

Charlene then told her fellow campmates what to do with the sausages.

Boy George clearly wasn’t happy with Charlene taking charge over dinner and took to the Bush Telegraph to air his thoughts.

“It’s so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person. It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow’. You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’,” he said.

“Charlene she just issues orders. For me as an observer of my own feelings, it’s mind-blowing.”

Charlene was branded ‘controlling’ by Boy George (Credit: ITV)

Boy George brands Charlene ‘controlling’ on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Later on in the evening, after washing up, Boy George spoke to Scarlette Douglas about Charlene.

“I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way,” he told the star.

“I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it. It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction.

There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

The following day, Boy George spoke to Charlene about her taking charge.

“It might be good to say to people, ‘Right you do this today.’ Otherwise, I’m going to feel like I’m not doing anything,” he said.

“So Charlene, I don’t mind if you tell me what to do but give me some jobs if you’re going to be the boss,” he later said.

Charlene denied being the boss, but Boy George wasn’t having any of it. “You are the boss, baby,” he said.

Viewers slammed Boy George’s behaviour on the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Boy George’s behaviour

It’s safe to say that fans of the show were not happy with Boy George’s attitude, with some going so far as to brand him a “baby”.

“Boy George just can’t take that he’s not in control, it’s eating him up inside. Always has to be the star. Bore off,” one viewer tweeted.

Boy George because he cant do the cooking his way.#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/jwLvaNjyTt — Herr David (@_HerrDavid_) November 8, 2022

“Boy George needs to calma calma calma calm it down,” a third said.

“He’s like a 61 year old baby,” another wrote.

However, not everyone was on Charlene’s side.

“Boy George is spot on about Charlene. Her behaviour is actually uncomfortable to watch. The fact that she is never aggressive and always very calm in her controlling behaviour actually makes it worse,” one viewer said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Wednesday, November 9) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

