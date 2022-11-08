I’m A Celebrity star Charlene White dealt blow just days into 2022 series

I’m A Celebrity star Charlene White has been dealt a blow and she’s only been in the jungle for nearly three days.

The journalist has joined an array of celebs for this year’s star-studded line-up, including the likes of pop icon Boy George, soap hunk Owen Warner and many more.

However, it seems Charlene might not stay in the jungle for much longer if bookies have it right.

The Loose Women star is one of the many celebs taking part (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What are the odds of Charlene White leaving first?

Just days into the new series, Betfair has ultimately named Charlene as the favourite to leave the jungle first.

It’s offering odds of 13/8 on the Loose Women presenter to leave the show first.

Charlene is followed by Matt Hancock with 10/3 and Scarlette Douglas with 4/1.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and comedian Babatunde Aleshe are joint fourth place with the odds of them leaving first 10/1.

Mike is said to be one of the favourites to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Who are bookies rooting to win I’m A Celeb?

Betfair is much more optimistic about the prospects of royal-by-marriage and former rugby star Mike Tindall.

They said: “Mike Tindall is still the 23/10 favourite to win the show with the Tory MP 33/1.”

Mike, a World Cup-winning Rugby Union player for England, is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall. This makes him the first ever royal to take part in the show.

Meanwhile Boy George, who has become the highest-paid campmate in I’m a Celeb’s history with an alleged fee of £900,000, is the fifth favourite to win.

However the odds will change as new campmates enter the jungle, and as evictions take place.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

This week will see Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh head into the jungle as new arrivals.

However, a petition set up by the COVID Bereaved Families for Justice group has now reached more than 43,000 signatures.

It has called for Mr Hancock’s removal from the ITV series.

It says: “He’s the health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.”

Earlier this week, Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the jungle after undergoing “medical checks”.

The star feels gutted to have to leave so soon and a rep for her said she’ll explain the truth about her exit “in due course”.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 8) at 9:15pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

