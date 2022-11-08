I’m A Celebrity viewers make same complaint about Sue, Mike and Boy George after last night’s show

I’m A Celebrity 2022 has only been back for two days – and already, three of its stars have rubbed viewers up the wrong way.

Fans of the I’m A Celebrity were left fuming after last night’s episode – with some branding the show a ‘joke’ following an announcement regarding Sue Cleaver, Boy George and Mike Tindall.

Fans took to Twitter to call the show ‘a joke’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022

With a second Bushtucker trial just around the corner, last night Ant and Dec revealed three of this year’s celebrities will be exempt from it.

The presenting pair informed fans that Sue, Boy George and Mike have all been ruled out for the next challenge.

Olivia Attwood, who had to suddenly leave the jungle this week, was also excluded from the vote as she is no longer part of the show.

Why are all these people exempt from the trials. What a Joke!

Dec told viewers: “As Olivia is not here, she’s not in the vote. And Sue, George and Mike are also exempt from this one.”

No further reason was given as to why the ITV trio couldn’t take part.

Sue, Mike and Boy George were all exempt from the latest trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity under fire

Fans were left annoyed after the announcement. Many turned to social media to voice their frustration that three of the biggest names in this year’s series were able to dodge the public vote.

“Why do they go on this show and then claim to be exempt from ALL of the trials,” one viewer fumed.

Another added: “Why are all these people exempt from the trials. What a Joke!”

“Really annoys me when more than half the campmates are exempt, what’s the point,” a third moaned.

Some also hit out at the show for allowing contestants to take part that may be exempt from some trials.

One tweeted: “Why have people in who are exempt from certain trials?”

Really annoys me when more than half the campmates are exempt

Another user questioned whether the celebs “think it’s a holiday” as they are “not doing this” and “not doing that”.

A third chimed in: “I know people have their health problems, but come on, make the trials doable for everyone.”

Babatunde is the latest 2022 I’m A Celebrity star to take part in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part in tonight’s Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity?

Meanwhile, others are looking forward to seeing Babatunde Aleshe doing the trial.

One said: “Babatunde doing trials for comedic effect and it’ll be great television.”

Another added: “Babatunde knew that trial had his name written all over it! bet he’ll actually smash it tomorrow!”

An unforgiving general public voted for Babatunde to go ahead with tonight’s trial called Horrifying Heights. It comes after he was unable to complete the opening trial of the series.

On the launch night, alongside Charlene White and Jill Scott, the comedian had to ‘walk the plank’ while suspended on top of a skyscraper.

However, he decided that he couldn’t take it anymore, and became the first famous name of the series to utter the words: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

