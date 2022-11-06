I’m A Celeb 2022 star Boy George has come under fire from the man he chained to a wall and beat in 2007.

Audun Carlsen branded George a “monster” and said should not be on the new series of I’m A Celebrity – let alone pocket a huge fee.

Earlier this week it was claimed that Boy George is earning a whopping £900,000 for his stint in the Aussie jungle making him the show’s highest paid star ever, The Sun reports.

But the man George handcuffed to a wall, which ultimately led to him being jailed in 2008, has said he is disgusted that he will be on the latest series.

What happened with I’m A Celeb 2022 star George and Audun?

Back in 2008, George was jailed on false imprisonment charges after it was claimed that he had chained male escort Audun Carlsen to a wall and beat him with a metal chain.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison but was released after four months due to good behaviour.

However, Audun has said he is still haunted and traumatised by the ordeal.

Man Boy George chained to a wall ‘slams’ I’m A Celeb

Branding George a “monster”, Audun told the Mirror: “Had I been a woman and he did what he did, he would never have been given the platform.

“I think giving him this sort of platform and a record fee sends the wrong message to survivors of violence and abuse. It is plain wrong.”

George ended up spending four months in prison, where he says he was the victim of homophobic attacks. But Audun has very little sympathy.

He said: “I still see the monster that he is every time I see him. He hasn’t changed. I’m not going to watch I’m A Celeb, and I love that show. I might watch him doing a Bushtucker Trial. But I won’t vote for him, I won’t participate. Being in there is too easy for him.”

I’m A Celeb: What has Boy George said since?

Earlier today, a representative for Boy George released a statement about the comments.

They told the Daily Mail: “George went to jail for four months willingly after openly confessing to false imprisonment during a psychotic break 15 years ago whilst in the midst of a well-documented drug problem.

“Not only has he been a pillar of society ever since, but he also remains sober to this day. He apologised publicly on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories four years ago. We are very proud of him for his rehabilitation.

“Everyone is entitled to a second chance and George has certainly earned it.”

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV tonight (November 6) at 9pm.

