80s icon Boy George’s prison stint and how he thought it would ‘finish him off’

Boy George, lead singer for Culture Club and 80s pop icon, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2008.

Now 60, the Karma Chameleon star, was convicted of false imprisonment and assault of a male escort.

However, he was released after four months in May 2009 but required to wear an ankle tag and obey a curfew.

As Boy George appears on Sunday Brunch this weekend, here’s what he’s said previously about his “life-changing” incarceration.

Boy George expected prison to ‘finish him off’ (Credit: YouTube)

80s icon Boy George on prison

The DJ and producer indicated to Reader’s Digest in 2021 he surprised himself with his reaction to jail.

He admitted he previously reckoned that being imprisoned could be ‘too much’ for him.

Boy George said: “I always maintained that jail would finish me off, but it didn’t. You somehow find the strength.”

Boy George was previously arrested in New York in 2005 (Credit: YouTube)

Previous ‘troubles’ with the law

Boy George went on to refer to a previous legal challenge when he made mention of another “mistake”.

He had been arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession and falsely reporting a burglary in New York in October 2005.

The cocaine possession charge was dropped in February 2006 but he pleaded guilty to falsely reporting a burglary.

Karma Chameleon was the biggest selling single of 1983 in the UK (Credit: YouTube)

As well as receiving five days of community service, Boy George was fined $1,000 and ordered to attend a drug rehabilitation programme.

Every mistake is a positive life lesson.

Focusing on the upside, he reflected in the same Reader’s Digest chat: “I have always had a mistake in me, but that’s okay. As far as the troubles I had back in 2006 and 2009, of course they are things I’m not proud of.

“Yet at the same time they remind me that I hadn’t shaken off that nihilistic attitude of the past, nor would I ever want to. And every mistake is a positive life lesson. It really is.”

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4, Sunday May 8, at 9.30am.

