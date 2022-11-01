I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans are furious over Culture Club singer Boy George‘s inclusion on the line-up.

Late last night, the cast of the new series was announced, with Boy George joining the likes of Charlene White and Jill Scott on the line-up.

However, after the official I’m A Celebrity account posted the news on Twitter, fans reacted, with some taking exception to Boy George being on the line-up.

And many declared that they’d be switching off over his criminal past.

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Fans furious over Boy George’s past

After the line-up was announced, fans took to Twitter to deliver their verdict.

And some were pretty irate at ITV for signing up Boy George.

They pointed to his criminal past, which saw him jailed on false imprisonment charges.

He was sentenced to 15 months after it was claimed he chained a male escort to a wall and beat him with a metal chain.

George was released after four months for good behaviour and called the experience “life-changing” for him, blaming his behaviour on his long-term drug use.

I’m A Celebrity viewers vow to ‘switch off’

However, despite serving his sentence, some ITV viewers are insisting they’ll switch off and won’t watch I’m A Celebrity because of his inclusion.

“So everyone is cool with the fact that Boy George has a conviction for falsely imprisonment, handcuffing a man and beating him?” said one.

“I’m uncomfortable with it. So will just switch off,” said one I’m A Celebrity fan in response.

Why is Boy George exempt from a TV ban?

“Noel Clarke and John Barrowman were never charged but when did you last see them on a TV show? Why is George exempt from a TV ban?” asked another.

“Why are shows and media still giving the spotlight to abusive people?” said another.

“A lot of people aren’t happy or okay with abusers being given positive public attention, abuse is abuse regardless how of long ago it was,” another commented.

“There are plenty of abusive celebrities who have been ‘cancelled’ and had opportunities revoked because of their harmful ‘past’, Boy George shouldn’t be an exception,” said another.

“Sorry, folks, I shan’t be watching. Your inclusion of Boy George in the line-up has put me off. Don’t you carry out a CRB check, alongside physical and mental fitness ones?” asked another.

‘He did his time’

However, not everyone felt the same way.

“I am perfectly fine with it. He served his time, he didn’t want special treatment whilst in jail, it’s over 13 years ago. It’s time to move on,” urged one fan.

“Why the need to bring up some else’s PAST.. what’s the point? Get a life,” said another.

“He did his time. People still go to his gigs, people watch the shows he appears in and #ImACeleb is not the same as going into politics. The demand for him is there,” another explained.

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

