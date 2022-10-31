I’m A Celebrity stars issued stark warning just days before launch

I’m A Celebrity 2022 stars have been issued a stark warning just days before the show’s launch on ITV.

The stars are set to face a horrifying mix of creepy crawlies – including giant spiders – after the camp was hit by torrential rain recently.

The camp has been hit by a storm (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 stars warned

The celebrities are reportedly going to be in for a horrific surprise when they arrive at the camp in Australia this week.

It has been reported that following torrential rain, creepy critters, including giant spiders, are rife in the camp.

This is because they thrive in wet and humid conditions, making the camp the perfect place for them to live.

Speaking to the Mirror recently, Professor Dieter Hochuli – who leads the Integrative Ecology Group at the University of Sydney – warned that mosquitos could be a big issue for the celebrities this year.

“The big one that is causing lots of concerns for this upcoming summer is mosquitoes,” he said.

“Their biology is driven by available water and higher temperatures means they will be able to reproduce quickly once the weather heats up.”

He continued, saying: “The public health risks are significant and it will be an important summer for covering up and wearing repellent. This moist environment is really helping insects deal with one of the greatest threats which is drying out.”

Olivia Attwood will seemingly have to face creepy critters invading the camp this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camp closed after bad weather

The bad weather led to the camp closing temporarily recently after floods hit the area.

Crew were reportedly forced off-site just days before the celebrities arrive.

“The camp was closed yesterday due to the extreme rain. No staff were allowed on site because it was too dangerous,” a source told The Sun.

“They were told to get out of the area and totally downed tools,” they continued.

“It meant a precious day of preparation was lost as crew faced a race against time to get the site ready.”

An ITV spokesperson confirmed to the publication that they had been forced to close the camp for 24 hours.

They blamed this hitch on the weather.

Mike is expected to take part in this year’s show (Credit: ITV)

Who’s taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

The line-up for this year’s competition has seemingly been revealed recently.

A number of celebrities have been spotted at Brisbane airport, or have unofficially been confirmed by sources.

This year’s show will reportedly feature royalty in the form of Mike Tindall, as well as musical royalty too, with Boy George believed to be taking part.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood is reportedly heading to the jungle, as is Chris Moyles.

Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver and Loose Women host Charlene White are rumoured to be taking part too.

England Women legend Jill Scott is also believed to be heading to the camp, as is Seann Walsh.

Scarlette Douglas and Babatunde Aleshe are also believed to be taking part.

ITV has yet to officially confirm the line-up – and has previously said that any rumours are “speculation”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin on hidden health condition and how alcoholism may have contributed

I’m A Celebrity 2022 will begin this Sunday, November 6, from 9pm.

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.