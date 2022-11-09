Fresh blow for I’m A Celebrity as furious fans threaten to boycott remainder of the show due to Matt Hancock

I’m A Celeb could face a colossal blow after fans say they might boycott the show going forward after controversial politician Matt Hancock was featured on the show for the first time last night.

The former Health Secretary isn’t popular among the British public.

He’s been criticised in the past for his extra-marital affair, as well as the Conservatives’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

News leaked last week that the 44-year-old MP for West Suffolk would join I’m A Celebrity this year. He’ll accompany the likes of former rugby player Mike Tindall and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

Despite knowing that Hancock would enter the jungle, seeing him on last night’s episode was clearly too much for people.

Viewers are so enraged at the sight of the contentious figure that they took to social media to complain. Some even went as far as threatening a boycott if he remains on the programme.

Ant and Dec went into camp last night to announce that none of the nine celebs already in the jungle would be doing a trial. That burden would lie with the two new arrivals. One of them is Matt Hancock.

VTs introduced Hancock, along with comedian Seann Walsh, at the end of last night’s instalment. Divided by Hancock’s appearance, viewers raged on apps like Twitter.

“Matt Hancock literally just smiled and he’s [bleep] me off already,” wrote one user.

“Don’t give him the airtime or waste money voting on trials,” another fumed. “Just vote him out straight away.”

A third viewer said: “I genuinely won’t be able to watch Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb. I can’t afford a new telly which will no doubt have things thrown at it when he’s on it.”

Just seeing Matt Hancock smile on I’m A Celeb last night was enough to irk viewers (Credit: ITV)

Some fans even said they will boycott watching the show until he’s booted out.

“We missed out on precious last moments with dying loved ones whilst he was laughing at us!” one viewer said. “Breaking the very rules (and laws) that he was enforcing on us!

“Now you’re pinning him up as a celebrity. Boycotting I’m A Celeb this year.”

A second user commanded: “Don’t vote for Matt Hancock in the trials. Don’t give him the airtime or the experience. We don’t need to see any more of him than we need to. Boycott!”

And a third wrote: “Maybe people will boycott I’m A Celeb in protest. I for one won’t be watching!”

Others have defended the MP as one wrote on Twitter: “Matt Hancock can do what he wants the same as everyone else!! Leave him alone for crying out loud!!”

Hancock enters the jungle tonight

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celeb (November 9) will feature Hancock and Seann entering camp.

Recent previews show Hancock crawling around in some kind of dimly lit chamber, covered in insects.

Matt Hancock shouldn’t expect an easy ride in the jungle thanks to angry viewers (Credit: YouTube)

But some fans might not be thinking about Hancock’s first challenge. They might be thinking about how camp will react to him once he saunters into the rainforest.

Given his controversies, should viewers expect the mother of all blow-ups to occur?

Loose Women panellist Charlene White is expected to “grill” the ex-Health Secretary about his past decisions. That’s according to her co-stars Jane Moore and Coleen Nolan, who recently spoke to Metro about Charlene’s time as a contestant.

For the sake of peace, will the campmates refrain from vilifying Hancock? Or will they seize upon the opportunity to confront one of politics’ most controversial figures face-to-face?

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

