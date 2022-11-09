I’m A Celebrity tonight: Ant and Dec in hysterics as Matt Hancock squeals during first Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock will face his first Bushtucker trial tonight as he enters the jungle.

The former health secretary will be entering the jungle on Wednesday night alongside fellow newbie Seann Walsh.

However, they will been thrown straight into the deep end as they take on Beastly Burrows in a bid to win stars for camp.

Matt faces his first trial tonight with Seann (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh trial

In a short clip released by ITV of tonight’s trial, Matt and Seann are seen making their way through a tunnel in complete darkness.

Matt says: “Okay, I’ve got to a tunnel,” as he feels his way around with Seann following behind.

Dec Donnelly tells them: “Feel around everywhere. They could be anywhere.”

Matt climbs into the tunnel before slime is dropped over him.

Seann follows Matt in the tunnel tonight (Credit: ITV)

Letting out a squeal, he says: “Eugh! There’s a load of slurry just poured on my head.”

Seann asks: “Are you still carrying on?” to which Matt insists: “Yep!”

As Seann joins Matt in the tunnel, a load of critters are seen being poured onto his back.

Matt admits: “I can’t find any stars.”

Meanwhile, Seann is heard grunting as he struggles to make his way through the tunnel.

Of course, hosts Ant and Dec are seen laughing outside at the pair.

Ant and Dec couldn’t hide their giggles (Credit: ITV)

Matt then says to Seann: “Here is a left turn or straight on… what way do you want me to go?”

However, Seann exclaims: “Which way do I want you to go?! I’m not a sat nav, I don’t know!”

Matt then turns left, saying: “I’m going left. Can you feel my foot?”

The clip ends with Seann screaching as Matt tries to find stars.

Will they bag enough for their new campmates? We’ll have to tune in and see!

At the end of last night’s show, Matt and Seann’s arrivals were teased and the campmates were informed about two new arrivals.

Matt Hancock in the jungle

However, the campmates weren’t told their identities so all they could do was speculate!

In his VT, Matt said: “This will be an adventure. When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world that I work in.

“People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium.”

Meanwhile, he added: “I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias but I’m about to find out.”

Matt and Seann’s trial will be shown on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity on ITV from 9pm.

