I’m A Celeb news just in appeared to confirm Matt Hancock did “breach” Government rules by appearing on the show.

The former Tory MP has divided viewers with his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

However, it looks like he may also have broken official guidelines.

The chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) has claimed that Matt breached rules by appearing on television multiple times this year.

Matt Hancock ‘broke’ government guidelines, according to a watchdog head (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb news: Matt Hancock ‘broke’ government guidelines

In a letter to the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, Eric Pickles wrote: “I am writing to you in my capacity as chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments to bring to your attention a breach of the government’s business appointment rules.

“Mr Hancock did not seek Acoba’s advice before signing up to two television series, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.”

“It is a matter for you to decide what appropriate action to take.

“However, given the transparent nature of Mr Hancock’s role which is limited to appearing on [these] shows (not dealing with the commercial aspect of Channel 4 or ITV business) I believe it would be disproportionate to take any further action in the case.”

He went on to dismiss the former Health Secretary’s claims that his failure to consult Acoba before appearing on the ITV show did not breach government rules.

“The rules are clear that an application is required where individuals plan a series of media activities. It is for Acoba to assess the associated risks,” he wrote.

“As such, failing to seek and await advice before these roles were announced or taken up in this case is a breach of the government’s rules and the requirements set out in the ministerial code.”

Matt Hancock has proven to be quite a controversial campmate (Credit: ITV)

Despite stepping down from the government, Matt is still being paid as an independent MP.

He is also rumoured to have been paid a massive £400,000 to appear on the ITV show.

‘Most controversial’ campmate ever

Meanwhile, Matt will likely go down as one of the most controversial signings I’m A Celebrity has ever made.

There was public outrage when the Tory MP went into the jungle. At the time, there was even a petition set up by some viewers. It urged ITV to axe him from the show completely.

As a result, some fans tried to “break” Matt by voting for him to do a whopping six Bushtucker Trials in a row.

However, the former Health Secretary eased through the trials and won numerous stars for his co-stars.

Viewers then seemingly grew bored of Matt doing so well in the trials. Consequently, they eventually stopped voting for him to do them.

Now, however, Brits’ opinion of the divisive politician-turned-reality star has changed once again.

Before, Matt was public enemy number one, with many fans watching at home desperate for him to get dumped from the jungle as soon as possible.

However, there have been three evictions so far. And Matt hasn’t been in the bottom two for any of them.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Do you want Matt to win? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.