Matt Hancock’s girlfriend breaks silence on his jungle stint following thousands of Ofcom complaints

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo has broken her silence on the MP’s appearance on ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity.

She has travelled to Australia in recent days ahead of the first elimination of the 2022 series.

Ms Coladangelo was an aide to the Conservative MP when a video of them kissing in his Whitehall office were published.

The story made the headlines at a time when social distancing guidelines were still in place.

Mr Hancock separated from his wife and resigned as Health Secretary as part of the fallout from the June 2021 scandal.

The former Cabinet minister’s presence on the prime time series has sparked thousands of complaints to Ofcom.

But after reportedly being photographed arriving at Brisbane airport, Ms Coladangelo is said to be “impressed” with what she’s seen.

Matt Hancock has “impressed” his girlfriend (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Matt Hancock girlfriend ‘impressed’

According to the Mirror, Ms Coladangelo arrived down under on Wednesday (November 16).

She admitted she has “missed” Mr Hancock while he has been in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

She told the tabloid: “I have been watching the show. It would be difficult not to be impressed he has done really well.”

Furthermore, Ms Coladangelo repeated how the MP has “impressed” when reflecting on his Bushtucker trial efforts.

Asked how she thinks he is faring, she said: “He is made of tough stuff. It is hard not to be impressed.”

He is made of tough stuff. It is hard not to be impressed.

She added: “But it is good they are sharing them round now.”

Ms Coladangelo is also said to have said the camp dynamic has seen all the contestants getting on “OK”.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Matt Hancock pictured with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo ahead of his reality show appearance (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ofcom complaints

It was recently reported that Mr Hancock has been the subject of 2000 complaints to Ofcom.

They follow the distribution of a petition that called for him to axed from the camp, racking up over 45,000 signatures.

The TV watchdog confirmed around 1,1000 of the complaints were from viewers objecting to him being on the show.

The rest were complaints about how he has been treated by other celebrity contestants.

ITV reportedly declined to comment.

Matt Hancock has sparked Ofcom complaints (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity friends and family

Other friends and family members of I’m A Celeb contestants, as well as Ms Coladangelo, are believed to have arrived in Oz.

Charlene White‘s sister Carina White has been spotted at Brisbane airport.

Furthermore, so has Tiffany Austin. The music agent is both Chris Moyles‘ girlfriend and Boy George‘s manager.

However, the date of the first camp eviction is not yet confirmed.

Read more: I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock shows ‘change in demeanour’ in jungle

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 17, on ITV at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.