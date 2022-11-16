I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock has shown a “change in demeanour” in the jungle but is still doing himself “no favours”, according to a body language expert.

In last night’s episode, new camp leader Matt opened up about politics and even had a little dance in the jungle.

Now body language expert Darren Stanton has shared his views on Matt.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren said: “Taking the equation of politics out of the programme, Matt has actually performed well and is clearly throwing himself into the process.

“We have seen him take on many emotions, some of which have been genuine. I have seen a noticeable change in Matt’s demeanour and at times he hasn’t been afraid to open up.”

Matt has won over many viewers on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock in jungle

Meanwhile, Darren called the former Health Secretary’s behaviour during the daily coronavirus briefings “stoic and still”.

He continued: “In the most recent episode we saw these same traits when Scarlette [Douglas], Jill [Scott] and Babatunde [Aleshe] were teaching Matt to dance. Although Matt was willing to give it a go, his performance was reminiscent of a zombie.”

Many viewers agreed with one joking on Twitter: “My innocent eyes had to see Matt Hancock doing the candy dance on the internet today – WITHOUT A TRIGGER WARNING.”

Darren added: “While he does not seem to be a man that has rhythm, Matt appears to be holding back and clearly still has that stiffness in him, which suggests that he is still being quite guarded.”

However, Matt’s willingness to give it a go in the jungle does seem to be winning over some campmates.

Is Sue starting to accept Matt? (Credit: ITV)

Darren added: “Sue [Cleaver] spoke to the camera and said she now feels that the elephant in the room – being Matt’s conduct during the pandemic – has been sufficiently dealt with.

“As Sue has now accepted Matt into the group, I don’t think she will go ahead with her original plan of going against him as camp leader.”

Chris Moyles isn’t Matt’s number one fan in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Could Matt win I’m A Celeb?

Matt has had something of an image problem ever since he joined I’m A Celebrity.

Now the tides have turned and on Tuesday (November 15) he was one of the favourites to win the show!

But his chat with Seann Walsh about politics might not be doing Matt “any favours”, said Darren.

He said: “Seann appeared to take a childlike approach to the conversation and was clearly curious about what goes on behind the curtains. However not all the campmates reacted in the same way, such as Mike [Tindall] and Chris [Moyles].

“Their faces flashed expressions of absolute distaste and contempt since the whole topic of conversation was blatantly about hoodwinking and manipulating in order to avoid being asked a question.

“It’s clear that Mike and Chris are still very cautious of Matt.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight, Wednesday November 16, on ITV at 9pm.

