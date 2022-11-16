I’m A Celebrity fans make plea over Matt Hancock after ‘uncomfortable’ scenes last night

I’m A Celebrity fans have ideas for reality shows Matt Hancock can appear on next following his actions last night.

The Conservative MP, 44, divided viewers on Tuesday (November 15) evening’s episode as he danced with fellow contestants.

Some of those watching were very amused by the sight of the ex Cabinet minister making shapes in the jungle.

But other viewers despaired and were left “uncomfortable’ at the former Health Secretary’s efforts as he practiced his moves.

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock received mixed reviews from viewers (Credit: ITV Hub)

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock dances in the jungle

The politician teamed up with fellow campmates Scarlette Douglas, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott for the sequence.

They attempted getting to grips with the Electric Slide routine to Cameo’s 1986 track Candy.

However, Mr Hancock’s coordination and flair left many fans cringing – even though his campmates offered him encouragement.

“I will never recover from watching Matt Hancock learn the dance to Candy #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another posted: “Watching Matt Hancock try and Candy is something I never ever needed to witness #ImACeleb.”

And a third objected: “Matt Hancock attempting the Electric Slide (dance) on #ImACeleb. Uncomfortable viewing!!!”

Matt Hancock gives it some (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Matt Hancock trying to dance’

Nonetheless, Mr Hancock’s supporters touted him for another reality entertainment role series off the back of his jiggling.

Twitter users have previously joked the MP – who split from his wife after he was snapped kissing aide Gina Coladangelo – could appear on Love Island, too.

However, it seems ensuring his dance future is more of a priority for fans.

“Forget Love Island. I wanna see Matt do the cha cha cha on Strictly #ImACeleb,” one person suggested.

Another echoed that thought: “Forget Love Island next year, it is Strictly with those moves for Matt! #ImACeleb.”

“Never mind Love Island… Hancock for Strictly #ImACeleb,” said a third.

And a fourth chuckled: “Matt trying to dance, he’ll be on Strictly next #ImACeleb.”

Is this Matt’s audition to Strictly?

Others joked Mr Hancock was flaunting his dance skills to catch reality TV casting directors’ eyes.

“Is this Matt’s audition to Strictly? Proper dad dancing there! #ImACeleb,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Matt auditioning for Strictly now lol #ImACeleb.”

And yet another wisecracked: “Next year Matt is just gonna have to do everything… Love Island, Strictly, Masked Singer, Britain’s Next Top Model #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock concentrates on his dancing (Credit: ITV Hub)

Strictly next year?

And even though those people who were calling for Mr Hancock to compete for the Glitterball trophy were jesting, others wouldn’t even entertain the joke.

“Please never let Matt on Strictly #ImACeleb,” one viewer begged on Twitter.

Another wrote him off: “Well Matt isn’t getting the Strictly call any time soon #ImACeleb.”

And another observer lamented: “Matt’s dancing is so uncomfortable to watch. He’s so stiff.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 16, on ITV at 9pm.

