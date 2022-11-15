I’m A Celebrity host Dec Donnelly was called out by viewers tonight for an accidental blunder live on air.

Dec and co-host Ant McPartlin were introducing Charlene White, Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall for the Deals On Wheels challenge.

The trio had to keep a room “squeaky clean” to win the challenge.

However, just before the challenge aired, Dec told viewers: “Here’s Sue, Mike and Seann cleaning up…”

I’m A Celebrity host Dec Donnelly got Charlene and Sue mixed up on the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dec Donnelly on I’m A Celebrity

Dec cleared up his blunder of mistaking Charlene for Sue after the challenge, saying: “That was of course Charlene in the challenge, not Sue like Ant said just before.”

Ant hit back: “Give over!”

Dec quipped: “How did you make that mistake?”

However, viewers quickly picked up on Dec’s mistake and called him out on Twitter.

Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh took on the Deals On Wheels challenge (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Am I going dumb, did they not just say SUE, Mike and Seann?!??”

Another wrote: “Sue looks different.”

A third added: “Blimey, Sue looks different Dec.”

“Sue looking a lot like Charlene there,” another quipped.

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Sue came under fire for her behaviour towards Matt Hancock.

I’m A Celebrity viewers complained over Sue Cleaver’s moaning in camp tonight (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver sparks complaint tonight over behaviour towards Matt Hancock

Many viewers hit out at Sue’s “moaning” as she complained over Matt’s lack of “leadership”.

As camp leader, Matt gets to sleep in the jungle’s RV which has comfy beds.

Speaking to Mike Tindall tonight, Sue said: “He’s [in the RV] all day sleeping. I don’t think he’s showing leadership qualities.

Am I going dumb, did they not just say SUE, Mike and Seann?!??

“It’s not what the people need. Not in these very tricky times. I think we need to plan a revolution.”

However, it seems viewers have had enough of Sue’s moaning in camp as one said on Twitter: “I’m so confused, Matt ask them to clean the potatoes yesterday now Sue is moaning that he ain’t leading??”

Another tweeted: “I liked Sue but now she’s just getting on my nerves… Miserable. What else is Matt meant to do? He’s been told he can’t do anything.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Sue and Boy George constantly moaning about Matt Hancock is so jarring.

“Like just get over it you look so bitter.”

However, one said: “Why were people moaning a couple days ago about the campmates being friendly with Matt and now moaning because Sue is showing her dislike for him?”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub, tomorrow night (November 16), from 9pm.

