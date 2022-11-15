Sue Cleaver left I’m A Celebrity viewers complaining tonight over her behaviour in the jungle.

At the start of tonight’s show (November 15), the Coronation Street actress moaned about Matt Hancock not leading the celebs as camp leader.

As camp leader, Matt has been sleeping in the RV which has comfy beds.

I’m A Celeb viewers complained over Sue’s ‘moaning’ in camp tonight (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to Mike Tindall tonight, Sue said: “He’s [in the RV] all day sleeping. I don’t think he’s showing leadership qualities.

“It’s not what the people need. Not in these very tricky times. I think we need to plan a revolution,” leaving Mike in laughter.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Sue added: “He just sits in his red chair. I’ve not seen him talk to any of his ministers about their role and how it’s going so I don’t think that can carry on very much longer.”

Sue Cleaver complained over Matt Hancock’s apparent lack of leadership in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Viewers felt annoyed watching Sue in camp and hit out at the star on Twitter.

One person said: “Sue never stops complaining but she’s done literally nothing, no trials or anything she just sits and does nothing.”

Any excuse for Sue to moan about Matt. He isn’t allowed to do anything anyways.

Another wrote: “I liked Sue but now she’s just getting on my nerves… Miserable. What else is Matt meant to do? He’s been told he can’t do anything.”

A third tweeted: “Any excuse for Sue to moan about Matt. He isn’t allowed to do anything anyways.”

Sue Cleaver sparked the same complaint from I’m A Celebrity viewers tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb tonight

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Think Sue has forgotten all the trials Matt has completed so far have been to win stars for the campmates to eat. On the first voting GET HER OUT.”

One added: “Has Sue forgot Matt has done every trial so far? ‘Sat doing nothing’ he’s literally fed you all last week calm down.”

However, others defended Sue and had more complimentary comments about her.

One said: “Why were people moaning a couple days ago about the campmates being friendly with Matt and now moaning because Sue is showing her dislike for him?

“You moaned that Matt is camp leader, now moaning because Sue is planning a revolution? Like what do you want?”

Another wrote: “Sue and Mike plotting against Matt is so funny.”

Meanwhile, others vowed to vote for Sue to do the next trial as one tweeted: “Guys let’s vote Sue to do the next trial since she loves moaning so much.”

Another wrote: “Can we have Sue doing a trial please?”

