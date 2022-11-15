I’m A Celeb: Charlene White under fire for ‘defying rules’ as viewers demand ‘punishment’

I’m A Celeb 2022 star Charlene White has come under fire for ‘defying rules’ during the show this week.

Fans of the show aren’t happy with the Loose Women star, with some now demanding she gets punished.

Matt named Charlene his deputy (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022: Charlene White defies the rules?

Sunday’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Matt Hancock get named camp leader.

This, as expected, didn’t go down particularly well with the celebrities.

“Matt Hancock is our leader. Words nobody in Britain ever thought they would hear,” Chris Moyles said in the Bush Telegraph.

The former Health Secretary also named Charlene as his deputy.

As well as being able to delegate chores to their campmates, Charlene and Matt were also allowed to sleep in the RV on-site.

This meant that they kicked Jill Scott and Owen Warner out of it.

However, Charlene was less than keen to sleep in the RV after finding a spider making itself at home in there.

“I can’t do this tonight,” she said.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph later, she said: “My bravery levels are done for today. I really don’t want to have to sleep in the RV.”

She then told she “wanted to sleep in a bed she’s more familiar with” before returning to her hammock.

Charlene was criticised by fans (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022 fans slam Charlene

Meanwhile, during last night’s show, Charlene refused to sleep in the RV again and stuck with her hammock.

Upon seeing Charlene head back to her hammock, a number of fans took to Twitter to slam her.

Many accused her of “breaking the rules”, with some calling for her to be punished.

“Why isn’t Charlene or the camp being punished for deliberately rule-breaking by not sleeping in the RV… why should she get her own way?” one viewer tweeted.

“How has Charlene not been punished for defying the rules?” another asked.

“If Charlene doesn’t sleep in the RV doesn’t that go against the rules, therefore the camp will be punished?” a third asked.

“I bloody hope so. Bring some drama. Let them win stars then take them away.”

Not everyone was against Charlene’s decision though.

“Charlene refusing to sleep in the RV with Matt, she’s so real for that,” one viewer tweeted.

Matt is using Charlene, according to Janet Street-Porter (Credit: ITV)

Charlene being used by Matt?

Charlene needs to be careful with Matt, according to Janet Street-Porter.

During Loose Women yesterday (Monday, November 14), Janet expressed her fears that Matt may be “using” Charlene for his own gain.

“Before we say, ‘Why is Charlene being nice to him?’ Number one, she is a nice person full stop,” Janet said.

“So, she’s doing what any nice person would do. When she sees someone, a grown man, crying in front of her, she puts her arms around him,” she continued.

Janet then continued, saying: “I think, don’t let us condemn her for that, but I also think she is being slightly used.”

