I’m A Celeb viewers express concern over Seann Walsh’s appearance

I’m A Celeb viewers expressed concern for Seann Walsh and his appearance during Monday (November 14) evening’s episode.

The stand up comic, 36, looked “haunted” according to one show fan.

While others pondered on Twitter whether the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was “okay”.

The concerns came as Seann was seen looking unsteady on his feet and woozily stumbling around the camp.

Good sleep, Seann? (Credit: ITV Hub)

I’m A Celeb contestant Seann has a wobble

Monday’s show recapped events that included showing the campmates waking up, rising and shining.

Matt Hancock emerged from the RV to let everyone else know what a comfortable night’s sleep he’d enjoyed.

And Babatunde Aleshe could be spied sorting through his things as the famous faces prepared for another day of jungle living.

Seann, however, may not have been fully awake by the time he got to his feet.

That’s because he was staggering and lurching about, as if his legs weren’t quite awake yet.

Seann also had a little trip – over himself, it appeared – and could barely open his eyes after what must may have been a poor night’s kip.

A little unsteady on his feet (Credit: ITV Hub)

Seann lost his kettle

Later in the episode, Seann was shown chatting with Sue Cleaver and Babatunde as Corrie star Sue joked about how she once absent-mindedly placed her keys in her fridge.

She also tickled her show pals by sharing an anecdote about waking up in a hotel room covered in crisps.

Sue’s stories were prompted by her reflecting on her memory as she chuckled about forgetting what she was saying in the middle of a sentence.

Seann might benefit from a nap (Credit: ITV Hub)

Moments later, a tired-looking Seann surprisingly perked up as he offered his own tale regarding inexplicably present or lost items.

He recalled: “I once lost a kettle. I woke up in the morning and the kettle was gone.

“Never found it.”

I once lost a kettle. I woke up in the morning and the kettle was gone.

Despite the sad ending to his story, the others stars listening in seemed quite entertained.

But fans at home expressed concerns on social media.

Losing a kettle takes a toll (Credit: ITV Hub)

How fans reacted

“Sean Walsh looks so haunted by his lost kettle #ImACelebrity,” one viewer tweeted after Seann’s words.

Around the same time, another Twitter user passed comment on Seann’s appearance.

They wrote: “Nah Seann looks more tired than Matt Hancock who was basically buried alive. I don’t understand what’s going on! #ImACeleb.”

And others also enquired about Seann earlier in the programme, around the time of his little campfire-side trip.

“Is Seann ok? #ImACeleb,” questioned a couple of different people.

Another asked: “Is Seann okay? #ImACeleb,” alongside a GIF of someone stumbling and falling over.

Meanwhile, others gushed over Seann as one tweeted: “Seann has the best laugh.”

Another said: “Never heard of Seann before, but he’s become one of my camp favorites!”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Tuesday November 15, on ITV at 9.15pm.

