I’m A Celebrity fans have issued a desperate plea to their fellow viewers: please stop voting for Matt Hancock to do the trials.

Tonight saw Matt undertake his sixth trial since his arrival in camp. He has done every single one so far.

But he takes them all in his stride and usually smashes them.

He has brought home all 11 stars from four trials, but slightly less on the other two.

Matt was underground tonight (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock smashes the I’m A Celebrity trials

On Saturday night he competed with Owen Warner and they only managed five out of 11. Meanwhile, tonight (Monday November 14) Matt only managed seven stars.

The trial had seen him locked underground in a coffin with snakes as he tried to find stars.

However, camp were still impressed, telling him they’d eat well with seven.

The niceness means viewers think the campmates just aren’t hungry enough!

Matt Hancock looks shocked on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Fans want more drama

They have now issued a plea to their fellow voters to stop voting for Matt to do the trials.

“WE WANT DRAMA!!!! vote people who are gonna miss stars. That means less meals = tension in camp,” begged one.

“For the love of God will people PLEASE stop voting for Hancock to do the trials,” pleaded another.

A third agreed: “Three different people for the trial tomorrow please.”

“If y’all vote Matt we’re gonna have a Twitter war,” raged one more.

Someone else added: “Seann walsh would scream, Chris is scared of being picked, Boy George deserves it, Owen and Scarlette would be hilarious. Vote ANYONE but Matt.”

“Watching Matt do these trials are starting to get boring, we all need to vote Boy George,” suggested someone else.

Meanwhile, another said: “Matt is good at the trials so getting boring now, please British public vote for someone else.”

Chris is doing a trial at last (Credit: ITV)

Who is doing the I’m A Celebrity trial tomorrow night?

It seems ITV has at least taken some of the criticism on board as they have made the trial for three people tomorrow.

And the viewers also listened because Matt was not voted to do the trial!

Chris Moyles, Babtunde Aleshe, and Boy George were all voted for by the public.

They will face Angel of Agony, but will they win stars?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

Do you prefer Matt to Boy George? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.