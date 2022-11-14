Boy George left I’m A Celebrity fans feeling sick tonight after he washed the dishes in the same place he was bathing his feet.

Those watching at home called it ‘grim’.

Many more said they were fed up with Boy George overall and felt all he did was complain.

Boy George’s dish-washing skills have fallen short (Credit: ITV)

Boy George makes fans feel sick on I’m A Celebrity

With Matt Hancock as the new camp leader, Boy George and Jill Scott have been tasked with washing up.

Jill commented that Boy George had come up with his own way of doing things and she was just doing as he told her.

The action then cut to Boy George washing up in the stream.

But viewers were disgusted that he was washing up in the same place where he was bathing his feet.

Fans freak out

Writing on Twitter, viewers were horrified.

“Boy George washing dishes in the lake where [they] bathe that is grim,” said one.

Another agreed: “Is George washing dishes in a filthy stream. How are they not ill. Ugh?”

Boy George washing dishes, in the SAME water his feet are in #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QDSSQIgzv1 — Leighanne🦄 ⚯͛ △⃒⃘🚀🇺🇦 (@TinyPurplePug) November 14, 2022

Boy George washing the dishes where his feet are laid in 🤢🤢 #imaceleb — Conor (@conormckenna101) November 14, 2022

how’s George doing the dishes in the same place he had his feet in #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/c2X589CrMe — mar🗝 ELIO DAY (@spectrslove) November 14, 2022

The panting didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Boy George ‘pants like a dog’

Earlier in the show, the singer had been seen doing his breathing exercises.

With his tongue hanging out, he sat and panted heavily – and those watching at home thought he sounded just like a dog!

Once again, it’s fair to say they were unimpressed!

“Boy George and his annoying dog like exercises that no one asked to hear,” said one.

“I’m A Celeb on and first thing I see is Boy George panting like a Dog. Get this divvy on a trial,” said another.

A third added: “What the actual hell was Boy George doing, stop acting like a dog.”

Overall, fans aren’t keen on the singer and some even say they like him less than Matt Hancock.

“Please get rid of Boy George he is ruining the show,” said one.

Another agreed: “Matt doing all the hard work while everyone else is on holiday. Matt is literally buried under the ground, meanwhile Boy George is at camp pretending to be a dog.”

“Putting it out there, I like Matt Hancock more than Boy George!” said someone else.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

