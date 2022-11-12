I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock does another trial
TV

I’m A Celebrity fans all make the same joke as Matt Hancock takes on another trial

Matt was joined by Owen Warner to win stars for camp tonight

By Carena Crawford

I’m A Celebrity fans all made the same joke about Matt Hancock as he took on yet another trial tonight.

The sitting MP, who has caused controversy by heading into the jungle, has been voted to do every trial since he’s been in.

He was chosen once again by the British public to take on Saturday night’s challenge (November 12) alongside fellow campmate Owen Warner.

Matt Hancock and Owen Warner smile as they head to a bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity
Matt was joined by Owen for this trial (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mike Tindall’s ‘secret signs home’ spotted by fans

Matt and Owen take on an I’m A Celebrity trial together

The trial saw them play Who Wants to Look Silly on Air – the I’m A Celebrity version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

When Ant and Dec were asking the guys what subjects they would be good at, Owen commented that football, specifically Leciester City would be good for him.

Meanwhile Matt said he could do “history” and he “could do politics”.

I'm A Celebrity stars Owen and Matt are covered in gunge as they compete in a quiz trial
The gunge kept coming (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans watching at home immediately took to Twitter to make a joke about Matt – they all questioned whether he could really do politics.

“Can you do politics though, Matt? Can you? We know you can do chemistry, but politics is a stretch,” said one.

Another agreed: “‘I can do politics’. No, no you can’t mate.”

“‘I can do politics’ can you though?” joked one more.

The guys had to answer questions WWTBAM? style to win stars for their dinner. But of course they were  being gunged throughout the whole thing.

They didn’t do too well, only getting five out of 11 stars.

Owen said: “I’m not happy man, I’m covered in all sorts and we got five stars. He was doing well until he got me on his team,” indicating that Matt had consistently performed when he’d done trials on his own.

Sue Cleaver was called upon as a phone-a-friend and also got gunged. But fortunately she knew the answer to the question and won them one of their stars.

Read more: Vote for your I’m A Celeb as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on Sunday on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Martin Lewis wearing blue shirt
Martin Lewis’ Twitter followers rally round as star makes ‘farewell’ announcement
Sue Cleaver in her I'm A Celebrity outfit and on Corrie
I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver: Is she married? Who is her ex-husband? How did the Corrie legend lose weight?
Mike and Esther giving each other odd glances in Coronation Street
Coronation Street: What are Mike and Esther hiding?
The English ending explained: What happened in THAT explosive final episode!?
Emmerdale village, logo and silhouette
Emmerdale fans fear for villager as the predict coercive control storyline
Mike Tindall looking furious on I'm A Celebrity and Matt Hancock inset
I’m A Celebrity: Mike Tindall ‘fuming’ as royal family is discussed in camp