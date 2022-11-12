I’m A Celebrity fans all make the same joke as Matt Hancock takes on another trial

I’m A Celebrity fans all made the same joke about Matt Hancock as he took on yet another trial tonight.

The sitting MP, who has caused controversy by heading into the jungle, has been voted to do every trial since he’s been in.

He was chosen once again by the British public to take on Saturday night’s challenge (November 12) alongside fellow campmate Owen Warner.

Matt was joined by Owen for this trial (Credit: ITV)

Matt and Owen take on an I’m A Celebrity trial together

The trial saw them play Who Wants to Look Silly on Air – the I’m A Celebrity version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

When Ant and Dec were asking the guys what subjects they would be good at, Owen commented that football, specifically Leciester City would be good for him.

Meanwhile Matt said he could do “history” and he “could do politics”.

The gunge kept coming (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans watching at home immediately took to Twitter to make a joke about Matt – they all questioned whether he could really do politics.

“Can you do politics though, Matt? Can you? We know you can do chemistry, but politics is a stretch,” said one.

Another agreed: “‘I can do politics’. No, no you can’t mate.”

“‘I can do politics’ can you though?” joked one more.

PLS EVERYONE LAUGHING WHEN MATT SAID HE COULD DO POLITICS #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/fyiXy8erKY — Jennie (@jennieJRLBP) November 12, 2022

The guys had to answer questions WWTBAM? style to win stars for their dinner. But of course they were being gunged throughout the whole thing.

They didn’t do too well, only getting five out of 11 stars.

Owen said: “I’m not happy man, I’m covered in all sorts and we got five stars. He was doing well until he got me on his team,” indicating that Matt had consistently performed when he’d done trials on his own.

Sue Cleaver was called upon as a phone-a-friend and also got gunged. But fortunately she knew the answer to the question and won them one of their stars.

