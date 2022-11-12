I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall has been spotted sending secret signals to his friends and family at home.

Ahead of his jungle stint, Mike larked about on his The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast.

He told co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne that he’d find a way of making them know he was doing okay.

And, true to his word, Mike has been spotted sending the secret signal several times, with eagle-eyed viewers also spotting Mike’s not-so-secret sign!

Mike Tindall has been sending secret signals from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, his pals claim (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall talks secret signals

Speaking on his podcast, Mike was asked by Alex: “Can you do like the catty earlobe or something, on one of the challenges, to let us know that you’re thinking of us?”

“Okay, what do you want it to be?” Mike asked.

“A little earlobe, just to let us know you’re thinking of us,” Alex then replied.

Mike agreed, replying “yeah” while touching his earlobe to have a little dry run.

Now, with the rugby ace firmly ensconced in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, the podcast clip has been released – along with snippets from the show of Mike doing the signal.

‘How many of you spotted Mike’s sign?’

The clip of Mike revealing his signal has been shared by the podcast account on TikTok.

“How many of you spotted @Mike Tindall’s little sign for us tonight?” the caption read.

Quite a lot, it seems.

Eagle-eyed viewers flooded the comments section of the post.

I saw that and thought it was a signal for his wife and kids!

One said: “I’ve been watching out for this!”

Another added: “I saw that and thought it was a signal for his wife and kids!”

A third then commented: “I actually noticed him doing that the other day! Very cute.”

“OMG! It wasn’t for his kids! My mum shouldn’t have been crying,” laughed another.

Mike fumes as royals mentioned in camp

However, it wasn’t all sweet signals home on the show for Mike last night (November 11).

Viewers at home commented that the father of three appeared “fuming” after campmates got a question about his wife Zara Tindall wrong.

As part of the Dingo Dollar Challenge, they were asked where Zara is in the order of succession.

Charlene White was convinced she knew, given that she’d done “a lot of research” following the Queen’s death.

However, the campmates for the answer wrong, with Mike coming back to camp with a “face like thunder”.

He expected Matt Hancock to know the answer and then told him: “We need to have a talk!”

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

