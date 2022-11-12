It’s early days in the I’m a Celebrity camp, but thanks to Matt Hancock tensions are starting to show.

Matt’s arrival earlier this week, alongside comedian Seann Walsh, left many of our celebrity campmates feeling uneasy.

Boy George was particularly vocal about having to muck in with the former Health Secretary.

And during a tense grilling from the other celebs last night (November 11), emotions got the better of Matt, as he apologised for his actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Hancock apologises on I’m a Celebrity

Loose Women star Charlene White explained to the politician that she couldn’t visit her dying aunt in hospital, and was dismissive for his own reasoning for breaking coronavirus guidance.

For those who’ve been living under a rock, Matt was caught on camera having an affair with Gina Coladangelo, and was forced to resign.

“We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance,” Charlene said.

“I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

“Yeah. Well, there you go,” Matt replied. “That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

The tearful 42-year-old added: “What I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Chris Moyles calls Matt Hancock fake

While Charlene and Matt decided to hug it out, DJ Chris Moyles was less convinced.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, the 48-year-old said: “[Matt’s] pulled the mask slightly off his chin a little bit. But I still think he’s not telling us the full truth.”

He later said to Scarlette Douglas: “It was when he asked for forgiveness. I wanted to go: ‘Forgiveness for what, Matt?’

Forgiveness for what, Matt? What are you sorry for?

“What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught? Are you sorry for having an affair? Are you sorry for making bad decisions? What?

“He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it’s eating away at me,” Chris continued. “It’s a real struggle.”

I’m a Celebrity viewers react

Viewers at home were also less convinced with Matt’s apology.

Many agreed with Chris’s assessment, taking to Twitter to slam the former Health Secretary.

“Chris has hit the nail on the head,” one fan said. “Am not buying it Matt, donate your £400,000 appearance free to the NHS and do one.”

“Chris Moyles is the smartest one in there right now,” agreed a second.

“Not falling for Matt Hancock’s act to try and get everyone to forgive him. What the country needs is forgiveness in the form of ACTIONS, not empty words on a reality show.”

A third viewer added: “I’m with Chris…I’m not buying what Matt has come on this show to sell.”

“Warm words and crocodile tears don’t cut it,” said another.

“I‘m done with #ImACeleb after last night’s fiasco. @MattHancock sat there and lied to the camp then shed a crocodile tear. They fell for it and hugged the [bleep],” said another.

Matt Hancock receives support

However, not everyone is against Matt’s decision to appear on the ITV show.

Some viewers have started to warm to him, particularly as he continues to take on the Bushtucker Trials and win stars for camp.

“I actually like Matt. People need to give him a chance,” one viewer wrote on social media.

“Might be unpopular, but I say give Matt Hancock a chance to show his real self then make a decision,” said a second.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

