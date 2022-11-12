I’m A Celebrity: Mike Tindall ‘fuming’ as royal family is discussed in camp

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall appeared to be “fuming” last night after a conversation about the royal family.

Mike and campmate Babatunde Aleshe headed off to the latest Deals on Wheels challenge, Whack-A-Mole.

And, after they won the Dingo Dollars, the camp was asked a question.

Where is Mike’s wife Zara in the line of succession?

I’m A Celebrity: Charlene, Matt and Sue infuriate Mike Tindall

Charlene White was convinced she had the correct answer.

The I’m A Celebrity star boasted: “The matriarch has gone and I did have to do a lot of research for that.”

However, after they declared that Zara was 17th in line to the throne and the boys returned to camp empty-handed, viewers at home noted Mike’s “fury”.

“Right, we need a chat,” Mike declared.

“This is the kind of thing YOU should know,” he said pointing at Matt Hancock.

“Is she 14?” Charlene asked.

“No she’s 20,” Mike declared.

“Mike’s face was like he had a face like thunder, to be perfectly honest with you,” Charlene admitted in the Bush Telegraph.

“I’ll be honest, I was quite confident that between Charlene, Matt and Sue they would get the answer right, but it turns out that my wife’s brother’s kids they forgot about,” Mike then said in the Bush Telegraph.

Mike channeling uncle for a second #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/25PX6yQVFC — willy con carne (@Medieval_LI) November 11, 2022

mike when they forgot his wifes brothers children #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9R5MY4ywvt — heather (@ruinhev) November 11, 2022

‘Not something I thought I’d see in my lifetime’

Viewers at home sensed his fury. Most likely because he missed out on the nachos!

“Mike’s upset because they forgot Zara’s brother’s kids,” said one.

Mike Tindall demanding Charlene White, Matt Hancock and Eileen from Corrie name every member of his wife’s family isn’t something I thought I’d see in my lifetime.

“Mike absolutely fuming they forgot his wife’s brother’s kids,” another declared.

“Mike Tindall demanding Charlene White, Matt Hancock and Eileen from Corrie name every member of his wife’s family isn’t something I thought I’d see in my lifetime,” another quipped.

“Time for Mike to go to meditate with Boy George,” another joked.

‘Give Mike a trial!’

Elsewhere, I’m A Celebrity fans appear to have spotted the fact that Mike Tindall is desperate to do a Bushtucker Trial.

Of course, Matt Hancock has been voted to do them all ever since he arrived in camp.

Posting on Twitter as Ant and Dec revealed Matt would be taking part in yet another trial, fans of the show noted Mike’s “disappointment”.

They pointed out that it seems clear to them that sitting there “idle” is not what Mike signed up to the show for.

Sadly for him, Matt will be taking part in yet another trial tonight.

However, he will be joined by Owen Warner in the two-handed task.

And, not only that, the rest of the camp are able to head to the Bushtucker Trial clearing to watch it play out.

