Boy George’s chant on I’m A Celebrity: What does it actually mean?

Boy George has fascinated I’m A Celebrity viewers with how he makes use of a Buddhist chant.

The Culture Club singer used his chant earlier this week during a Bushtucker Trial. It helped keep him calm as he lay down in a metal tube as water rose around him.

The 1980s icon has also practiced his chant while walking around the jungle by himself, repeating the words ‘Nam Myōhō Renge Kyō’.

But what does Boy George‘s chant actually mean?

Boy George: Meaning of his chant

According to reports, Boy George’s chant is a key aspect of Nichiren Buddhism, a Japanese branch of the religion.

It is central to the daily lives of followers and was developed by a 13th century Buddhist leader who wanted to simplify the practice.

The chant is not an appeal, or a prayer for help. It expresses faith that those who live earnestly and consistently will lead happy lives.

As such, it is aimed to assist followers move to a “greater self”, leaving behind the strictures of ego and self-concern.

Committed Buddhists aim to chant twice a day, the the morning and evening.

However there are no rules as to how people must go about chanting. It is supposed to be personal approach.

Furthermore, the words literally mean: “I dedicate my life to the wonderful law of cause and effect that leads of Buddahood.”

Meaning of ‘Nam Myōhō Renge Kyō’

‘Nam’ is believed to mean to devote – or dedicate – oneself. It signifies followers’ belief in the law.

‘Myōhō’ translates as ‘wonderful law’. It suggests adherents are able to overcome any suffering or difficulty, and help others do likewise.

‘Renge’ means ‘lotus flower’. The plant represents purity, and is fragrant. As such it is not made dirty by the mud it grows in. Furthermore, its flowers bear fruit, symbolising the circle of life.

‘Kyō’ meanwhile means ‘voice’, or ‘teaching of the Buddha’.

Boy George on chanting and meditation

Ahead of his trip down under, Boy George joked he expected his practices could annoy others in the camp.

He said: “I can hopefully find a space where I can do that because I think that will keep me more sane.”

I think [chanting] will keep me more sane.

As well as the Bushtucker Trial, he also reportedly meditated for two hours on his first night as he and others camped on a remote island.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 10, on ITV at 9pm.

