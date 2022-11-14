I’m A Celeb star Charlene White ‘being used’ by Matt Hancock, warns Loose Women co-star

Charlene White may be “being used” by Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity, one of her Loose Women co-stars has warned.

On today’s show, Janet Street-Porter opened up about Charlene and Matt getting along in the jungle.

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celeb saw Matt become the camp leader and he picked Charlene to be his deputy.

Previously, Charlene had grilled the former health secretary on the government’s handling of the pandemic and many viewers predicted they would clash.

Charlene White and Matt Hancock

Speaking today, Janet shared her thoughts on Charlene’s relationship with Matt in the jungle.

She said: “Before we say, ‘Why is Charlene being nice to him?’ Number one, she is a nice person full stop.

“So, she’s doing what any nice person would do. When she sees someone, a grown man, crying in front of her, she puts her arms around him.”

Janet continued: “I think, don’t let us condemn her for that, but I also think she is being slightly used.”

Ruth Langsford then said: “Yeah, I’m not sure I’m buying the, ‘people will see the real me.’ And to say, ‘I’m looking for forgiveness.’

“Well, you don’t need to go into the jungle to do that. You could just say sorry on a public platform.”

It comes after Charlene quizzed Matt on his role in the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The MP resigned from his role as health secretary last year when he was caught kissing his then-aide Gina Coladangelo.

After Matt insisted he didn’t break any rules, Charlene said to him: “You were socialising with someone outside of your household.”

However, he said: “I didn’t break any laws. Guidance is different.”

Charlene told him: “It’s massively bigger than that. My aunt died from Covid in the first wave. So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her.

“I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance.

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

Matt admitted: “Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Charlene said: “It was a lot but you tend to get the best out of people when their guards are down and they feel safe.”

Matt got up and hugged Charlene and admitted he is looking for some forgiveness.

I’m A Celeb continues on ITV and ITV Hub tonight from 9pm.

