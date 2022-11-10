I’m A Celeb: Charlene White ‘will be horrible to Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall may have to calm it,’ claims ex star

I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock could face a ‘grilling’ from Charlene White during his time in the jungle, a former star has said.

Last night’s episode (November 9) showed Loose Women star Charlene quizzing Matt on why he’s decided to do the show.

Matt entered the main camp last night with fellow newbie, former Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh.

Charlene will be “horrible” to Matt, Edwina Currie predicts (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock and Charlene White on I’m A Celeb

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Edwina Currie has revealed she thinks Charlene will be “horrible” to Matt.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Edwina said: “We don’t know whether Charlene is aware Matt has signed up to the show, as you’re put into lockdown when you arrive in Australia.

“You don’t know what’s actually happening because you can only watch their TV and your phone is taken away.

“On the other hand, little bits of rumours filter through so it’s possible Charlene knows Hancock is coming in.”

Will Charlene White grill Matt Hancock during their time on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “While I was in isolation, I managed to quietly slip out and go for a walk on the beach and chatted to some people.

“I got some ideas of what was happening then.

“That being said, I think Charlene will give Matt more than a bit of a grilling, I think she’s going to be horrible to him!

“I can imagine one or two of the others, like Mike Tindall, attempting to cool it.”

Could Mike Tindall calm things down between Charlene and Matt on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charlene and Matt clash in the jungle?

Viewers are also predicting that Charlene will come for Matt in the jungle as sleep deprivation and hunger takes hold.

One person said on Twitter: “Charlene is gonna rip the [bleep] out of Matt. I just know it.”

Another wrote: “Charlene is going to grill Matt like mad.”

Someone else said: “This is going to be fun. Charlene is going to boss Matt around.”

On Wednesday night’s show, Charlene asked Matt: “Why did you do it?”

The MP said: “Because there’s, honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that. I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

Charlene asked: “So you kind of want people to see you for you?”

Matt replied: “I hope so.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Charlene said: “Matt has a tough hill to climb, but he’s put himself on that hill and for me as a journalist, I have to ask him why.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

