Loose Women today (Monday, November 14) saw Janet Street-Porter make a shocking confession about Matt Hancock during a discussion about I’m A Celebrity.

If the 75-year-old was expecting viewers to support her confession, she was very wrong.

In fact, fans of the show were furious, with many taking to Twitter to slam the star.

Janet slammed Matt Hancock during today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Janet claimed that if she was on I’m A Celebrity with Matt, she’d have “physically assaulted him”.

Janet’s comments came during a discussion of I’m A Celebrity on this afternoon’s show.

The journalist’s comments came when Ruth Langsford asked the panel why they were angry with the former Health Secretary.

“I’m just increasingly angry with him,” Janet said. “Not less because he’s getting them food.”

It was at this point that Janet made her stunning remark.

She said: “It’s a good job I wasn’t in the jungle this time because if I had been round that campfire and he’d walked in, I would have either physically assaulted him or I would have to leave.”

“I think it’s best you’d leave,” Ruth quickly said.

“It’s best I would have left!” Janet agreed.

Janet’s comments drew laughter from the audience (Credit: ITV)

Janet slams Matt Hancock on Loose Women today

After the audience’s – and Janet’s co-stars – laughter subsided, she then continued.

The Loose Women regular argued that the campmates are only being nice to Matt because he’s winning food for them.

She also suggested that they don’t have much choice other than to be nice to him as they’re in a “hostage situation”.

“But it’s important to understand the mentality in camp, because when you’re watching it at home, you are going mad, aren’t you? You’re thinking ‘Why are they being so nice to him?'” she said.

“He is providing food and you are hostages. You are in a hostage situation. Okay, you’re being paid a lot of money to be in a hostage situation, but it’s a hostage situation nonetheless,” she continued.

“When I was in there it drove me nuts. I tried to walk even 50 yards, 100 yards out of the camp to get away from some of the people, and you’re turned back. You’re forced to sit round that fire and bond.”

Janet was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Janet

Some fans of the show complained over Janet’s confession.

Many took to Twitter to slam the star, with some arguing if it had Matt saying he’d physically assault Janet, it wouldn’t have got a laugh.

“Laughing at JSP saying she would assault him? Imagine if a man said he wanted to assault her! Hypocrites,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why is it ok for Janet to say she would physically assault Matt & gets a laugh from the panel & audience? What would happen if Matt had said that against Janet,” another said.

“So on #LooseWomen Janet Street-Porter said she would physically assault Matt Hancock & the other Loose Women didn’t react. Yet if a man said they would physically assault a woman, the Loose Women would be outraged & saying he’s encouraging violence towards women & girls,” a third wrote.

Read more: Loose Women: Furious Kaye Adams and Carol McGiffin in heated clash

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Janet’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.