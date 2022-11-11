Loose Women today saw Kaye Adams and Carol McGiffin clash during a heated debate about stay-at-home-girlfriends.

Viewers got angry too about the debate, with some taking to Twitter to slam Kaye and her views.

Kaye Adams clashed with Carol during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women (November 11) saw a debate become very heated very fast.

The panelists on today’s show were debating stay-at-home-girlfriends.

After watching a TikTok video documenting a day in the life of a stay-at-home-girlfriend, Kaye suggested to Carol that she could be one.

Carol was quick to remind her that she is a wife now, however, she confessed if she was younger, she might consider it.

“Seriously?!” A shocked Kaye asked.

“I don’t have a massive problem with it, as long as it’s not like an ambition,” Carol then said.

Stacey Solomon was on Carol’s side during the debate today.

“If someone is genuinely happy being someone’s girlfriend and making a bed and making a latte every day, good on them! I don’t see why we’re so angry with these people,” she said.

Kaye and Linda then both said that they have a “problem” with it.

The debate got pretty heated during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on Loose Women?

The debate then heated up as Kaye explained the reasoning behind her opinion.

“I don’t want to judge anybody and if that is your choice it’s up to you but I do find it quite upsetting,” she said.

“Having two teenage girls, my mum fought for her independence. She thought for the right to go out and work, earn money and be her own person in her own right and not be an appendage to a bloke.”

Stacey, however, disagreed. “I interpret it as we were being fought for the right to make our own decisions whether that be work from home, be a stay-at-home wife, girlfriend, whatever you want to be.

“I think you can have it all as a woman… you can be a mum, be a businesswoman, be a CEO and everything else in between,” she then said shortly after.

Kaye then argued that Stacey is “missing the point”.

“What Stacey said is right,” Carol then interjected. “You’re telling these girls they’ve got to be CEOs…”

However, Kaye was quick to shut her down, saying she was being “ridiculous” and that she “didn’t say that”.

Viewers weren’t impressed with Kaye on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Kaye

Fans of the show were divided, however many of those taking to Twitter to air their thoughts were firmly on Carol and Stacey’s side.

“Jesus Christ Kaye is not looking good on this episode. Let women do wtf they want,” one viewer ranted.

“Kaye is so wrong!” another said. “Shocked at what I just heard tbh!!”

“What you’re saying Kaye is a woman shouldn’t be a stay-at-home girlfriend, therefore you’re saying women can’t be what they want,” a third wrote.

“Thank goodness for @StaceySolomon speaking sense on #LooseWomen. Absolutely nothing wrong with a ‘stay-at-home’ girlfriend. Why are people so angry about two consenting adults, choosing to live their lives in a way that makes them happy?” another said.

However, not everyone agreed.

“Absolutely everything wrong with it! Don’t bang your drum incessantly over wanting equal rights, only to choose the path of spoilt co-dependancy. Get a job, identity and pay your way in life like decent people,” one viewer replied.

