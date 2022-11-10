I’m A Celebrity 2022 latecomer Matt Hancock has ruffled Loose Women star Carol McGiffin’s feathers.

Speaking on today’s Loose Women (November 10), Carol voiced her opinion on disgraced MP Matt Hancock entering camp last night.

And, as well as calls for her to exit her role on Loose Women after her comments, some viewers predicted that they could cause some friction between her and Charlene White when the anchor is back from Oz.

Loose Women fans have urged Carol to ‘resign’ over her Matt Hancock opinions (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: What did Carol say about Matt Hancock?

Speaking on the show at lunchtime today, Carol voiced her opinion on the late addition to the I’m A Celebrity camp.

She said: “I’m disgusted that he’s in there. Absolutely disgusted.

“It’s not funny. If that man had a shred of decency he would’ve said no, I’m not going in.”

Carol then added: “I swear to God I’m surprised that someone didn’t actually walk out because I know I would, however much the fee was.

“I would’ve said stuff your fee, I’m going.

“There’s no way I’m sharing that space with that man.

“He is responsible for a hell of a lot of pain and anguish that people suffered,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White gave Matt Hancock a grilling (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers call for Carol to ‘resign’

While some Loose Women viewers were with Carol, others called out her “hypocrisy” given that she works for ITV – the same station that’s giving Hancock a platform on I’m A Celebrity 2022.

“Come on Carol, let’s see how principled you are. Resign from your job. Such hypocrisy,” said one.

Another added: “It’s easy to say you would walk and stick your fee. Carol would not walk away from 40K – 300K. Have an opinion but get off your pedestal.”

Come on Carol, let’s see how principled you are. Resign from your job. Such hypocrisy.

“If the Loose Women feel soo strongly then they should resign in protest because it’s ITV who are giving him a platform,” said a third.

Another commented: “Maybe ask your employer at @itv if THEY have a shred of decency???? @McGiff.”

“If you feel so strongly Carol don’t work for the company that allowed him to go in,” said another.

Trouble brewing for Charlene and Carol?

Others, meanwhile, predicted that Carol’s comments could lead to trouble once Charlene White leaves the jungle and returns to work.

Of course, she is on the Loose Women panel alongside Carol.

And, while she did give Matt a grilling when he entered camp, she hasn’t left yet…

“So will Carol shun Charlene for not walking out of the jungle?” asked one.

“Well Carol I hope you have a real go at Charlene for sharing space with him?” said another Loose Women viewer.

