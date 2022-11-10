All the I’m a Celebrity campmates ‘likely to walk’ following Matt Hancock’s arrival?

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock dominated his first episode and seems likely to be central to the 2022 series.

He made his jungle reality show debut during Wednesday’s (November 9) show and divided fans.

The former Health Secretary’s inclusion in the camp is also likely to elicit different reactions from the other cast members.

But could the Conservative MP’s controversial involvement mean some of other famous faces depart?

These are the I’m A Celebrity campmates who might decide to leave following the arrival of Matt Hancock.

I’m a Celebrity: Could Matt Hancock arrival mean Boy George leaves?

Many of those watching at home last night expressed fears Boy George could walk.

He also hinted the same as he opened up about his family’s suffering during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

The 1980s favourite said: “You know, at the beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.”

Boy George went on: “I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, and I was like ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.

The singer then brought up the possibility of leaving the series.

“It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened – if my mum had gone – I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in,” he added.

One viewer said: “George is going to quit. I’m calling it now!”

Charlene White

Newsreader and Loose Women pundit Charlene endured the loss of a family member during the pandemic.

The passing of her aunt in 2020 has been speculated as a reason why Charlene may ‘confront’ Matt Hancock.

However, that could mean Charlene becomes even more determined to stay due to the access the reality show experience offers.

Furthermore, during her initial interactions with the MP during Wednesday’s show, she indicated it is her duty to ask questions.

Charlene said in the Bush Telegraph: “[He] has a tough hill to climb, but he’s put himself on that hill and for me as a journalist, I have to ask him why.”

One viewer said: “All the campmates should walk out if they feel so strongly about Hancock being in the jungle. Charlene should lead the way.”

Scarlette Douglas

It was reported earlier this month that A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette has previously tweeted about Matt Hancock.

According to MailOnline, she told him to “get out of here” following Mr Hancock’s ministerial resignation.

A fan replied to her June 2021 tweet: “He’ll be looking for a place in the sun now.”

And Scarlette joked back: “As long as I’m not his presenter!”

However, it seems she may have softened her position since then. In last night’s episode, she told the politician: “I’m looking forward to getting to know you outside of everything else.”

And Scarlette later reflected: “To be fair, everyone’s human.

“We all have our own personalities outside what we are seen in the media.”

What I’m A Celebrity viewers think about Matt Hancock ‘departures’

Many fans on social media have said they reckon the entire cast should leave the show in protest.

Among them is Danny Baker, who was a contestant in the 2016 series.

He tweeted: “All the campmates at @imacelebrity wrestling with what to do about the outrageous @ITV insertion of Tory creep Matt Hancock. Walk out. I promise you, I would have done.

“Just walk out en masse. Walk out and let @ITV clean up the political mess they have wilfully created.”

Others echoed Danny’s thoughts.

One Twitter user suggested: “If the majority of the celebs walk out perhaps #ITV will consider removing @MattHancock.”

“All the celebs on #ImACeleb should walk out if Matt Hancock is allowed to stay. ITV would soon get rid of him in order for the show to continue. He’s spoiling the whole vibe of the show,” tweeted another.

And someone else put it: “If the celebs want to make a point for all of us they should threaten to walk out unless @MattHancock is thrown out of the jungle.

“#ImACeleb @antanddec dem to think it’s all a joke. Tell that to the relatives of the thousands who died from COVID.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 10, on ITV at 9pm.

