I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock could win as odds slashed

According to I’m A Celebrity odds, Matt Hancock has become one of the favourites to win.

The public have voted for him to face every Bushtucker trial since he joined the camp as a latecomer and had recently been voted Camp Leader.

So far, he has had to eat a camel penis, crawl through dark tunnels and confront snakes and other critters, repeatedly returning to the camp with stars.

For the first time on Monday (November 14), Hancock was not chosen to do another horrible trial. Has he managed to change the public perception of him?

The former Health Secretary’s decision to enter the jungle while serving as an MP has attracted heavy criticism.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “disappointed” when Hancock signed up for the show because politicians should be focused on tackling the issues facing the country.

Hancock on I’m A Celeb

“I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble,” he told reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali.

“You have to earn people’s respect, right? It is not given just because you are a politician.”

ITV journalist and Loose Women panelist Charlene White confronted the MP on why he joined the show.

Hancock said: “Because there are so few ways politicians can show we are human beings and I have a sense of adventure

Charlene then asked: “So you wanted people to see you for you.”

“I hope so,” replied Hancock.

I’m A Celebrity odds

According to BetVictor, Hancock is the third favourite to win the series as odds have slashed from 33/1 to 6/1.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of bookies BetVictor said: “Jill Scott is still leading the way as favourite to win this year’s I’m a Celeb at 6/5, she has dominated the market since the series started.

“Former rugby player Mike Tindall is close behind her at 11/4.

“Matt Hancock’s odds have been slashed from 33/1 before he entered the jungle, to now 6/1. Owen Warner also comes in at 6/1.”

The 44-year-old had the Tory whip suspended after news of his jungle stint.

When asked by his fellow campmates about the pandemic, Hancock denied breaking any lockdown rules but admitted to breaking Covid-19 social distancing guidance because he “fell in love”.

He resigned from his Cabinet job after CCTV caught him kissing his aide.

Hancock said: “It’s obviously been really tough. I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right.

“That also had a lot of other consequences as well.”

I’m A Celeb trials

On Sunday, Hancock faced his fear of snakes during his fifth consecutive Bushtrucker trial, where he crawled through a giant doll’s house full of creatures, searching for stars to feed the camp.

Hancock managed to swipe nine out of the 11 stars on offer, despite a snake attempting to strike him at eye level.

After counting his stars, he told Ant and Dec: “I was so nervous, my heart was racing.”

I’m A Celeb continues tonight, on ITV, from 9:15pm.

