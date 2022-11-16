I’m A Celebrity dealt fresh blow as Matt Hancock appearance sparks thousands of Ofcom complaints

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock has sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints with his appearance in the jungle.

The complaints come after a petition calling for him to axed from the jungle – which racked up over 45,000 signatures – was ignored by ITV.

The MP is one of the most controversial contestants ever (Credit: ITV)

Matt will likely go down as the most controversial signing for I’m A Celebrity ever.

The former Health Secratery has divided viewers throughout his stint in the jungle so far.

Now, Matt’s appearance on the show has sparked close to 2,000 Ofcom complaints.

The TV watchdog has confirmed that around 1,1000 of those complaints have been from viewers objecting to his appearance on the show.

The rest have been complaints about how the Tory MP has been treated by his fellow campmates on the show.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “It’s worth being aware that under our rules, in principle – and taking into account freedom of expression – there’s no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.”

“However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence,” they then continued.

‘How they do that editorially, is up to them.”

ITV declined to comment when approached.

Viewers have complained about Matt (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock makes viewers ‘uncomfortable’ on I’m A Celebrity

In other Matt-related news, viewers took to Twitter yesterday to complain about the MP.

The main complaint that disgruntled viewers were making last night was that he was making them feel uncomfortable.

During last night’s show, Matt and his fellow stars had a boogie in camp. They attempted to master the Electric Slide routine to Cameo’s 1986 track Candy.

While some viewers found it funny watching the 44-year-old cutting some shapes in the Australian jungle, others simply felt uncomfortable.

“I will never recover from watching Matt Hancock learn the dance to Candy,” one viewer tweetd.

“Matt Hancock attempting the Electric Slide (dance) on #ImACeleb. Uncomfortable viewing!!!” another then said.

The MP is now one of the favourites to win (Credit: ITV)

Matt to win?

Those who aren’t fans of Matt should look away now.

According to the bookmakers, the Tory MP is now third favourite to win the show.

BetVictor currently have the MP at 6/1 to win. He was previously at 33/1 to win.

“Jill Scott is still leading the way as favourite to win this year’s I’m a Celeb at 6/5, she has dominated the market since the series started,” Sam Boswell of BetVictor said.

“Former rugby player Mike Tindall is close behind her at 11/4.

“Matt Hancock’s odds have been slashed from 33/1 before he entered the jungle, to now 6/1. Owen Warner also comes in at 6/1.”

It comes after many viewers admitted to warming to Matt since his arrival in the jungle.

Could Matt really become King of the Jungle? Only time will tell…

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub, tonight (November 16), from 9pm.

