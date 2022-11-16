I’m A Celeb viewers fume over Babatunde’s ‘frustrating’ behaviour last night

I’m A Celeb star Babatunde Aleshe left viewers “frustrated” last night during his Bushtucker trial.

Last night’s (Nov 15) Angel of Agony trial saw Boy George, Babatunde and Chris Moyles work as a team to unscrew stars in their respective boxes.

There was one problem though, Babatunde kept dropping his.

It meant that teammate Chris was essentially left standing in a box doing nothing except from getting covered in bugs.

Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde did the trial last night (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Babatunde on I’m A Celeb

Gogglebox star Babatunde made the understatement of the century when he joked he had “butterfingers”.

And viewers did not take it well!

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, fans of the ITV show voiced their frustration.

One wrote: “That trial was beyond frustrating. Babatunde’s level was so fiddly. #ImACeleb.”

Another said: “I beg you lot don’t vote Babatunde again because this is so frustrating to watch lol #imaceleb.”

A third wrote: “Omfg I can’t deal with Babatunde keep dropping these stars, too hard to watch #ImACeleb.”

Ant and Dec couldn’t contain their laughter when Babatunde dropped his stars (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Someone else commented: “Literally screaming at Babatunde dropping all them stars #ImaCeleb.”

Even Ant and Dec admitted it was ‘frustrating’ to watch!

And after the trial, campmates didn’t seem too bothered by the three-star result. They were left unimpressed by their crocodile feet dinner, though.

It was also revealed on last night’s show that the actor and comedian would be exempt from the next trial – Boiling Point.

Ant and Dec entered the camp during the show to say who would be taking part.

Chris was chosen by the public to face the trial, which airs tonight.

Dec Donnelly makes blunder on air

Meanwhile, last night, host Dec was called out by viewers after he made an accidental blunder live on air.

He and co-host Ant introduced Charlene White, Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall for the Deals on Wheels challenge.

During the challenge, the three campmates were tasked with keeping a room ‘squeaky clean’.

But just before it aired, Dec told viewers it would be “Sue [Cleaver], Mike and Seann cleaning up…”.

Just after the challenge aired, Dec tried to clear up his mistake after getting Sue and Charlene mixed up.

Dec made a blunder on I’m A Celeb last night (Credit: ITV)

He said: “That was of course Charlene in the challenge, not Sue like Ant said just before.”

Ant replied: “Give over!”

Dec joked: “How did you make that mistake?”

As always, viewers picked up on his mistake immediately, calling the 47-year-old presenter out on social media.

One viewer said: “Am I going dumb, did they not just say SUE, Mike and Seann?!??”

Another joked: “Sue looks different.”

A third wrote: “Blimey, Sue looks different Dec.”

“Sue looking a lot like Charlene there,” another tweeted.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub, tonight (November 16), from 9pm.

