I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock hasn’t won and viewers are ECSTATIC

I’m A Celebrity viewers have voted Matt Hancock into third place, with many fans of the show relieved the MP didn’t make it even further.

Hosts Ant and Dec broke the news shortly after Matt and his fellow finalists Jill Scott and Owen Warner took part in their final Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity has placed Matt Hancock third (Credit: ITV)

Each succeeded in securing five stars a-piece, winning a starter, main course, dessert, drink and snack for their last supper in camp.

Matt smiled as he learned he was the next celebrity to be evicted from camp.

“That was something, wasn’t it,” he wisecracked, joining Ant and Dec for his exit interview.

Dec asked why he’d done the show and Matt replied: “I wanted to show what I’m like as a person, lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas.

“I wanted to be myself. Politicians don’t come across as human enough. We managed to talk about lots of important things.”

Matt Hancock’s jungle nerves

As Ant asked whether he was nervous going in, Matt explained: “When I first walked in there was just Seann and he was wonderful and we got quite giddy. Then when we walked into main camp, the group had a dynamic and that was quite tough.

“People think they know me and they don’t.

“Some of the grillings were very emotional, about some of the parts of my past that everyone knows about.

“One of the things I was able to do, that I’m grateful for – we were able to have grown-up conversations.

“I went in absolutely clear that I was going to be myself.”

Matt hopes Jill is crowned Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock’s winner

Pressed as to who he would like to see win, Matt said: “Definitely Jill.”

Matt was bookies favourite to leave in third place but lots of viewers felt his departure was too late, with camp favourites such as Mike Tindall going before him.

One viewer remarked on Twitter: “Don’t even care who wins I’m just buzzing it’s not Matt.”

Another echoed that sentiment, quipping: “Matt got voted out so i’m about to order a celebratory McDonald’s.”

A third said: “Me sleeping tonight knowing Matt is gone and didn’t win.”

Do you think I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock deserved third place? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.