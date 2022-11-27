The final of I’m A Celebrity will air tonight, but betting odds reveal Matt Hancock will not win.

The sitting MP has made it to the final four – much to the horror of many viewers – but he’s set to only finish in second place overall, if the latest odds are to be believed.

Many had worried he would win the whole show, even threatening to switch off over Matt making the final three.

However, it seems they might be able to rest easy.

Jill Scott is the favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity betting odds 2022

The latest odds from William Hill have revealed Jill Scott is the favourite to take the I’m A Celebrity crown.

It’s not a huge surprise as Jill has been a hands down favourite since day one.

And at 2/9 it’s clear she’s still the one to beat.

Despite the blow to his popularity, Matt is still favourite to come in second at 5/1. Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is poised to place third at 10/1.

Of Jill’s predicted win, William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “She had drifted out to odds-against earlier this week, but Jill Scott has been heavily backed in recent days for the I’m A Celeb title and is now the overwhelming favourite at 2/9 ahead of tonight’s final.

“She’s by far the most likely winner according to the odds, with Matt Hancock next best at 5/1 and Owen Warner the outsider of the three at 10/1.”

Mike narrowly missed out on being in the final (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall eliminated

In a shock elimination last night (Saturday November 26), Mike Tindall was voted off leaving Matt, Jill and Owen in the final three.

One person said on Twitter: “Devastated. He was my winner.”

Speaking to Ant and Dec, after his elimination, Mike said: “I’m pretty comfortable with it [leaving]. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Fans are fuming Matt has made it so far.

When sitting MP Matt entered the jungle as a late arrival, he caused controversy.

Many were sure he’d be voted out first, but that honour went to Loose Woman Charlene White.

And now he’s made the final three, could he actually win?

Or will Jill Scott retain her lead and beat him to be crowned Queen of the Jungle?

Either way, Matt looks to have triumphed in turning the public’s opinion around.

When he first arrived he was voted to do every single trial as fans were determined to humiliate him on TV.

But now he’s made the final and is set for a huge TV career after the show comes to an end.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

The I’m A Celebrity final will air tonight (November 27) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Will you watch I’m A Celebrity next year? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.