Furious viewers of I’m A Celebrity have vowed to ‘switch off’ next year if Matt Hancock wins tonight’s final.

In a shock elimination, Mike Tindall was voted off last night (Saturday November 26), leaving Matt, Jill Scott and Owen Warner in the final three.

One of them will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle tonight, but fans are fuming Matt has made it so far.

Matt Hancock could have a TV career from the show (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock in I’m A Celebrity

When sitting MP Matt entered the jungle as a late arrival, he caused controversy.

His part as health secretary during the COVID pandemic, which saw him resign after breaking his own rules, has seen many viewers up in arms about his participation in the show. They feel he should not have been glorified as a celebrity.

At first he was voted to do all the trials as the British public wanted to see him suffer. But as he smashed challenge after challenge, the joke wore off.

Many were sure he’d be voted out first, but that honour went to Loose Woman Charlene White.

And now he’s survived the public vote night after night and is in with a shot of winning.

But the latest elimination left viewers raging after they firmly believed Mike should have made the final, not Matt.

And now they’re vowing not to watch ever again if Matt is crowned King of the Jungle.

Matt has won some viewers over (Credit: ITV)

What are fans saying about Matt on I’m A Celebrity?

“I’m A Celebrity is my fave show but if Matt Hancock wins tonight I’m not watching it again. He’s creepy and sly,” raged one.

Another agreed: “I’m aware this will make zero difference to the show’s success or popularity in the long run, but as someone who’s watched every single series of it, if Matt Hancock wins the whole thing tonight – I’ll never watch another episode ever again.”

“I’m A Celebrity should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for putting Matt Hancock in the first place let alone allowing him to get to the final.

“I stopped watching as soon as he went in. An absolute disgrace. Never watching again after this year!!” added a third.

Viewers were gutted to see Mike Tindall go tonight and insisted another campmate should have gone (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall voted out of I’m A Celebrity

Saturday night saw Mike Tindall became the latest star to leave the jungle.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after his elimination, Mike said: “I’m pretty comfortable with it [leaving]. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

Mike also addressed his famous “budgie smugglers”, saying: “It’s a thing, you always wear trunks in the shower.

“It’s always a bit of fun to get my pineapples out!”

Viewers were gutted by the result and expressed their frustration.

One person said on Twitter: “Devastated. He was my winner.”

Tonight’s show will see either Matt, Jill or Owen be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Jill has remained a bookies’ favourite throughout her time in the jungle. But will she win tonight?

The I’m A Celebrity final will air tonight (November 27) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Will you watch I’m A Celebrity next year? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.