On I’m A Celebrity tonight, Mike Tindall became the latest star to leave the jungle and viewers are devastated.

During Saturday night’s show, Ant and Dec revealed that rugby star Mike was going home.

There’s now just three celebrities left in the jungle ahead of tomorrow’s final (November 27) as Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner will battle it out for the crown.

Mike Tindall left the I’m A Celeb jungle tonight and viewers aren’t happy at all (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall leaves I’m A Celebrity jungle tonight

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Mike said: “I’m pretty comfortable with it [leaving]. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

Mike also addressed his famous “budgie smugglers”, saying: “It’s a thing, you always wear trunks in the shower.

“It’s always a bit of fun to get my pineapples out!”

Viewers were gutted to see Mike Tindall go tonight and insisted another campmate should have gone (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were gutted by the result and expressed their frustration.

One person said on Twitter: “Devastated. He was my winner.”

Another wrote: “Fuming. Matt does NOT deserve to be there whatsoever.”

A third added: “Mike deserved to win, fuming.”

Another wrote: “Right so Matt is more popular than Mike?? No I’m fuming.”

Some viewers thought Matt Hancock should have gone tonight (Credit: ITV)

How did I’m A Celeb fans react?

One said: “I’m devastated how tf has Matt Hancock got the final but Mike is out?”

Another wrote: “Would like to know who is voting for MATT because it’s a joke.”

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, the four celebrities took on the iconic Cyclone trial.

Fuming. Matt does NOT deserve to be there whatsoever.

Jill went first followed by Matt, Mike and Owen.

They managed to complete the challenge as all four celebrities were in position, meaning they won four meals for camp.

Jill, Matt, Mike and Owen won four meals in the iconic Cyclone trial (Credit: ITV)

Matt exclaimed after the Cyclone: “So much fun!”

Jill said: “It was like the funnest thing I’ve ever done – I loved it.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity campmate in walk-out over Matt Hancock comments

Owen added: “It was difficult that, I thought I’d be able to do what you did [Matt] and power through. I was all over the place.”

Meanwhile, Mike said: “To get it done, get it gassed, get four stars on there, go home, eat well tonight, loving it.”

Tomorrow night’s show will see either Matt, Jill or Owen be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Jill has remained a bookies’ favourite throughout her time in the jungle. But will she win tomorrow night?

The I’m A Celebrity final will air tomorrow (November 27) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Do you think the right person left the jungle tonight? How do you feel about Mike Tindall leaving? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.