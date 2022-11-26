I’m A Celebrity campmate in walk-out over Matt Hancock comments

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock wound one fellow campmate up so much they had to walk out.

Chris Moyles revealed on Radio X after his departure that he ‘walked out’ of the camp after the former Health Secretary asked for forgiveness.

Chris Moyles claims he walked out of camp

While speaking on Radio X, he began discussing his feelings about Matt Hancock joining the camp.

Chris said: “I was venting quite a bit when he came in, because, well.. I’ll just say it: He should be at work. Because he’s an MP.

“He’s paid to look after people and their interests and hopefully make their lives better,

“I don’t know how he does that by going on the jungle show.”

I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.

“There was a moment when we got into a conversation about him, and it got quite tense – which I accidentally started by being a smart a** and going, ‘So when’s your book out?’ and he went, ‘Next month’.

“I didn’t know he had a book!”

He continued: “And the reason I got annoyed with him was because Seann, who did something in his personal life that got thrown in all of the newspapers and didn’t impact my life whatsoever has had a really, really hard time career-wise, mental-health-wise.

“He was very open about it and has come on the show to basically say, ‘I’m really not a bad guy, can I start again?’

“Which is really honest and takes a lot of balls to do that.

“And Matt Hancock kind of dived around a few questions, I thought, and then said, ‘I guess all I’m asking for is forgiveness.’

Chris continued: “At which point I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.

“I had to separate Matt Hancock from Matt who was in camp…

“Because when you’re in there, you just want food because everybody’s hungry – it becomes very real rather than entertainment.

“Like if you do badly from a trial, you feel awful, and you walk into camp, everyone’s nice but you know underneath everyone’s a bit disappointed.”

Matt third favourite to win I’m A Celebrity According to Ladbrokes, Matt Hancock is tipped as the 3rd favourite to win the show at 7/1. He was at the centre of several controversies during his time as Health Secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was caught having an affair with his aide and broke lockdown rules while families were not allowed to see each other. Many viewers have taken a liking to Mr Hancock since he joined the camp (Credit: ITV) However, since he entered the jungle, members of the public have started to take a liking to the MP and some even believe he has a future career in television after I’m A Celebrity. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton commented on Matt’s public persona. Speaking of his determination to join the show, Darren said. “It’s clear the opportunity was obviously very important to Matt after risking his position as an MP.” He established that Hancock’s withdrawal from Parliament could result in a flourishing career as a “political pundit or correspondent”.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm.

