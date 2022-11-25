I’m A Celebrity fans have been left fuming after the latest elimination as Seann Walsh was voted out of the jungle show.

He was in the bottom two with Owen Warner.

But although the jury is out on whether people wanted Seann to stay, viewers are absolutely fuming Matt Hancock has made the final four.

They have questioned who is voting for him and why.

Matt has made the final four and will compete in celebrity cyclone (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans fuming over latest elimination

“Are you [bleep] joking, like how the [bleep] has Matt [bleep] Hancock made it to the final four, like are you serious, what the [bleep] are the viewers doing?” raged one.

Another added: “You are joking?! Get Matt out!!”

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY???? JUSTICE FOR MY FAVE SEANN I AM SO DEVASTATED. I know all the weirdos are voting Matt so whatever but likeee Mike is so boring and lacks personality we could’ve had Seann. BORING UGLY COUNTRY!!” shouted one more.

Another said: “I’VE NOT MET A SINGLE PERSON ADMIT TO VOTING MATT WHO THE [bleep] ARE THESE PEOPLE?”

“Who the [bleep] is voting for Matt Hancock. Are you broken. Is everything okay at home?” asked one more.

“Who the hell is voting?!! Seann was one of the BEST in there. Mad that the Hancock is still in! Bloody nuts. Seann was my winner. Gutted for him, but glad he gets a decent dinner,” said one commenter.

Someone else added: “The fact it’s ‘vote for your favourite’ not ‘vote someone out’ so Matt Hancock, one of the worst human beings in this country, has been voted as favourite by huge numbers…every single day the voting public of the UK embarrass me.”

Seann was the latest person voted out (Credit: ITV)

Seann Walsh is eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Comedian Seann was the person home.

After saying his goodbyes he walked over the rope bridge to speak to Ant and Dec about his time in the jungle.

Seann admitted in his exit interview he hadn’t really overcome any of his fears!

“I can stand nearer to a spider than I’ve done before!”

He also admitted he was relieved to see he was going in alongside Matt Hancock as it meant he wouldn’t be going home first.

However now Seann has gone and Matt remains in the jungle.

Owen’s food obsession is driving fans potty (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans annoyed by Owen

Earlier in the show, fans lost patience with Owen Warner, accusing him of only ever talking about food.

Annoyed fans pointed out his constant food chat is getting ‘irritating’ and ‘boring’.

“Owen is irritating me a bit now. He doesn’t bring much than talking about food,” said one.

“Seriously how can one person be soooo hungry all the time! I literally only know Owen is in Hollyoaks and he’s hungry constantly hungry [bleep] shut up,” agreed another.

One more added: “Ok Owen we get it, you love food, now please stop going on!”

“Ngl I’m getting bored of Owen. All he does is say he’s hungry,” wrote a fourth.

It came after the campmates were delivered the ingredients for a fry-up, following a win yesterday.

They dined on a breakfast of bacon, egg, and sourdough.

Owen also took to the Bush Telegraph and added: “The smell of that bacon cooking. Oh my days! I have missed you, full English.”

After breakfast they then discovered Chris Moyles was the next person to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Owen was upset, saying: “The jungle giveth and the jungle taketh away.

“It’s given me another day in this beautiful place, but it’s taketh my beautiful boy Chris, which I’m devastated about, he’s an absolute legend.”

He went back to talking about food later on when Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall won four stars out of five in the trial.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Saturday, November 26) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.