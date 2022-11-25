Jungle star Chris Moyles has called out I’m A Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock.

The radio DJ, 48, became the latest contestant to be evicted from I’m A Celebrity yesterday (November 24).

Speaking in his first interview after I’m A Celeb, the Radio X presenter expressed his views about Matt.

Chris was the sixth contestant to be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles speaks about Matt

He told Radio X listeners: “I don’t know what’s been in the show… I was venting quite a lot when he first came in.

“Because, well, I’ll just say he should be at work, because he’s an MP and he’s paid to look after people and their interests and hopefully make their lives better, and I don’t know how he does that by going on the jungle show.

“And then there was a moment when we got into a conversation about him and it got quite tense, which I accidentally started by being a smart ass and going ‘so when did your book come out’ and he went ‘next month’ and I didn’t know he had a book out!”

Chris wasn’t too fond of Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

Chris spoke about Seann Walsh

He added: “And the reason I got annoyed with him was because Seann [Walsh] did something in his personal life that got thrown all over the newspapers and didn’t impact my life whatsoever, has had a really, really hard time career wise, and mental health wise since.

“He was very open about it, and has come on the show to basically to say I’m really not a bad guy, can I start again. Which is really honest and takes a lot of balls.

“And Matt Hancock kind of dived around a few questions I thought. Then said, ‘I guess all I’m just asking for is forgiveness’. And at which point I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.”

Matt has survived six eliminations (Credit: ITV)

Chris explained he liked Matt his campmate

Matt stepped down from his position as health secretary last year after he was caught having an affair and breaking Covid guidelines.

Chris went on to explain that he got on well with him as Matt, but has issues with Matt Hancock.

“As a campmate he did an amazing job. And as a guy he lives in a different world to you and me. But, he’s a human being,” he said.

“There’s Matt Hancock, who I have issues with, and there’s Matt who I was in the jungle with and I know that sounds almost like an excuse, but it was the only way that myself and others could deal with that fact.”

