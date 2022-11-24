I’m A Celebrity tonight (November 24) saw hosts Ant and Dec evict their sixth celebrity of the series.

So did the right person go?

As ever, fans of I’m A Celebrity were left entirely divided over the result.

So with just five hopefuls left, who will you crown your King or Queen of the jungle?

Chris Moyles left the jungle tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Who left the show?

Hosts Ant and Dec were down in camp to announce the result of the vote-off.

It saw Seann Walsh and Chris Moyles in the bottom two, with Chris leaving the camp.

Chris said he had told the Bush Telegraph that he actually “wanted to stay” for the Cyclone trial.

And it wasn’t long before he made a dig at former health secretary and fellow campmate Matt Hancock.

He told Ant and Dec: “Matt Hancock… why am I out and he’s still in?!”

Chris later said: “I separated Matt Hancock from Matt. Matt Hancock, I’ve got major issues with. But Matt, less issues.”

Chris Moyles spoke to Ant and Dec in his exit interview tonight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to I’m A Celebrity elimination

Viewers took to Twitter to reveal what they thought of the results of the vote-off tonight and many weren’t happy with Chris’ comments about Matt.

One said: “Get tf over it Chris, Matt has outlasted you. Only mentioned it 3 times.”

Another said: “Chris needs a reality check, he’s a nasty know-it-all, whilst Matt is a decent guy that actually takes part in trials.”

Matt Hancock… why am I out and he’s still in?!

A third added: “Chris is out and he’s still hating on Matt.”

Another declared: “Chris Moyles so bitter hahaha!! Just another loon over exaggerating their hatred for Matt Hancock.”

However, someone said: “Chris Moyles is genuinely hilarious, camp is gonna be dead without him.”

Another added: “Absolutely love Chris not hiding any feelings about Matt Hancock tbh.”

One tweeted: “I love that Chris is openly calling out Matt Hancock.”

Owen Warner and Chris Moyles only bagged one star during the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Tonight, Owen Warner and Chris were tasked with the task – The Savage Sorting Office.

It saw the Hollyoaks hunk hanging from a crane operated by a blindfolded Chris.

Chris had to lower Owen into a tank of water – complete with Post Office bags and, of course, critters.

The boys didn’t do too well and ended up feeding camp with just one star.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Owen admitted: “I can’t help but beat myself up a lot. I’m so hungry and I wanted to bring back good news and I can’t.”

Viewers slammed the trial, and branded it “unfair” on Owen.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X, tomorrow (November 25), from 9:15pm.

