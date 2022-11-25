Jungle star Matt Hancock caused a nationwide stir when it was announced he had signed up to join the cast of this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The Conservative MP was embroiled in a controversy in 2021 after he was caught breaking lockdown guidance to have an affair with his aide. The scandal led to his resignation as health secretary.

However, upon Hancock’s arrival in the jungle earlier this month – public response seems to have taken a turn.

Despite the initial nationwide backlash, as viewers learn more about Matt and get to know him, some are starting to like him.

Matt Hancock set for television career after the jungle?

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton commented on Hancock’s public persona. He also shared how his stint in the jungle may affect his career going forward.

Addressing Hancock’s decision to join the show, Stanton said. “It’s clear the opportunity was obviously very important to Matt after risking his position as an MP.”

He confirmed that Hancock’s departure from Parliament could result in a successful career as a “political pundit or correspondent”.

On the public’s response to Hancock, Stanton confirmed he felt as if the former politician has “definitely changed public perception”. He stated this could be due to him bringing some “distance and closure from his time as a health secretary”.

When asked whether this could lead into a lucrative television career for Hancock, Stanton agreed. He said: “I can also imagine him appearing on various panel shows, like 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

“I definitely think I’m A Celebrity has paved the way for a possible career for Matt in television.”

Could Matt take home the crown?

When the show first began, Matt was expected to be voted off first. However public opinion has shifted in recent weeks.

Viewers were determined to put Hancock through his paces when he arrived – voting for him to take on quite a few Bushtucker trials in a row.

However, the former health secretary proved himself to be a real trooper, winning countless stars for the camp.

Many viewers have been calling for Matt to be evicted from the jungle since the beginning of the show. Despite this, he’s had six chances to be nominated for eviction—and he hasn’t been in the bottom two yet.

There are even some fans calling for Hancock to take home the crown.

One wrote on Twitter: “Is it bad I wanna see Matt win?? I’m not sure I disagree with him and what he’s done but he’s coming off so genuine and nice on this show?”

However, the MP still has his critics.

Another viewer fumed after Thursday’s (November 24) elimination: “We simply cannot allow Matt Hancock to enjoy Celebrity Cyclone. He HAS to be out next. #ImACeleb.”

I’m A Celebrity 2022

Elsewhere, radio host Chris Moyles became the sixth celebrity to face the boot last night.

This leaves only five contestants left to battle it out for the crown – Matt, comedian Seann Walsh, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, former rugby star Mike Tindall and footballer Jill Scott.

Viewers have been charmed by Jill, Mike and Owen’s antics in the jungle. Many have predicted that the trio will reach the top three.

BonusCodeBets also has Jill as the favourite to win, with odds placed at 4/7.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X, tonight, from 9:15pm.

