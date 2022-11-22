I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock could win the whole show after viewers took to Twitter to make a shock confession.

Matt was expected to be voted off the show first, however, public opinion has shifted in recent weeks.

Three contestants have already been eliminated – and Matt wasn’t among them.

The former Health Secratery is still in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity 2022

Matt will undoubtedly go down as one of – if not THE most controversial signing I’m A Celebrity has ever made.

There was public outrage when the Tory MP went into the jungle – with a petition even getting set up, calling for Matt to be removed from the line-up.

Viewers tried to break Matt by voting for him to do six Bushtucker Trials in a row.

However, the former Health Secretary eased through the trials, winning countless stars for the camp.

Viewers soon grew bored of Matt doing so well in the trials and eventually stopped voting for him to do them.

Now, however, opinion has shifted once again. Before, Matt was public enemy number one, with viewers desperate for him to get dumped from the jungle as soon as possible.

However, there have been three evictions so far – and Matt hasn’t been in the bottom two for any of them.

Could Matt win the whole show? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans make shock confession

It’s now emerged that many viewers of the show have warmed to Matt, with some even calling for him to win the whole thing.

“I’m so over them looking for the smallest thing to moan about Matt. I actually want him to win,” one viewer tweeted.

“Is it bad I wanna see Matt win?? I’m not sure I disagree with him and what he’s done but he’s coming off so genuine and nice on this show??” another said.

“Not a fan of Matt, but I would love him to win now,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers still can’t stand the Tory MP and want him out of the jungle as soon as possible.

“Get Matt OUT holy [bleep],” one viewer tweeted last night (Monday, November 21).

“I’m actually so confused why Matt Hancock hasn’t been voted out…are you all ok??” another said.

“Are people really so easily swayed by a few smiles and a false personality? Matt Hancock was one of the main reasons why so many suffered during Covid, now just because he’s guzzled on a few testicles you’re so eager to forgive him? No wonder the country is in tatters,” a third wrote.

Sue became the latest celebrity to be voted off last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the show last night?

Last night saw Sue Cleaver become the third celebrity to leave the jungle.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after she was evicted, Sue revealed that she was happy to have been voted off the show.

“You just have no control in there, it was my time,” she said.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it, I’m glad it ended there because you don’t wanna see angry Sue,” she continued.

Elsewhere in her interview, Sue praised her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall.

She also called for Jill Scott – the only remaining woman on the show – to become Queen of the Jungle.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

