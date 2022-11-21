Loose Women: Charlene White admits ‘regret’ over I’m A Celebrity behaviour

Loose Women star Charlene White opened up about her “regret” on I’m A Celebrity following her exit.

ITV newsreader Charlene became the first celebrity to leave the jungle on Friday (November 18).

During her time in the jungle, Charlene sparked some backlash for not sleeping the camp RV alongside Matt Hancock despite being the deputy camp leader.

On Loose Women today, Charlene explained why she didn’t sleep in the RV but admitted a regret.

Charlene White opened up about her “regret” on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White on Loose Women today

Explaining her reasoning behind not sleeping in the RV, Charlene said: “The RV for me was a very intimate space.

“I felt like being in that sort of intimate environment with a very high profile Conservative MP would reflect badly on me as a journalist in the future.

“I couldn’t quite understand how it would be taken if I were to be interviewing Labour politicians, Lib Dem politicians…

“…when they know that I’ve shared an intimate space with someone who’s in the opposition party.”

Charlene refused to sleep in the RV alongside Matt (Credit: ITV)

She added: “That didn’t sit well with me.

“I always have to be mindful of my main objective as a journalist, my main job. I think the mistake I made was not being explicit enough about that with the other campmates that were confused about it.”

Her fellow panellist Jane Moore asked: “And why weren’t you because I got to agree with you there. I think if you’d actually explained straight away what was going through your head…

“Do you regret doing that?”

Charlene defended her decision to not sleep in the RV in camp (Credit: ITV)

Charlene replied: “Oh gosh, massively. Oh goodness me, massively regret doing that.

“But Matt and I both had an understanding and we did kind of know between us why I felt uncomfortable going in there.

“Every single night we begged individually, and without having conversations with each other about it, we begged for other people to be allowed to sleep in the RV with him.

“There were never enough beds to go around. I did sleep in the hammock.”

Charlene White on the trolling

Earlier today (November 21), Charlene opened up about the “nasty words” she’s faced since leaving the jungle.

She said in a Twitter video: “Thank you for all the messages of concern from followers to this account to Loose Women viewers to friends and family concerned about a lot of the negative stuff that’s been online about me.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Charlene said “some of the nasty words” aimed at her have “hurt”.

She added: “It caused a few wobbles on the first day out but I’m doing better than then and I’ll get better as the days go on I’m sure.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9:15pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.